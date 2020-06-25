Wejdene, Black Eyes Peas, Lady Gaga : Spotify already knows, what tubes are going to listen to this summer

Through multiple data (number of streams, add in the playlists of the users, and also a good dose of style), the team of Spotify France has published a ranking of the potential tubes, which must accompany us this summer.

do tubes we’re going to be waving all over the summer ? Spotify has just released a playlist of the potential for great success. It is not really surprising, this is the Black Eyes Peas they occupy the first place of the podium, with his new track “Mamacita”.

In the remainder of this ranking (established through, among others, the number of flows comptablisés on the platform), we find “don’t wait” the frenchy Vianney, but also to Karol and Nicki Minaj with “Tusa”, not to mention Lady Gaga to Ariana Grande, with the lush and very electro “Rain On Me”.



The coast of these dinosaurs international, is also the young Wejdene that turned out to be a massive success with his hit RnB “Anissa”. Necessarily, it is enough to listen once I got it in your head all day… even in the summer.