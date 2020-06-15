Wejdene is addicted to the brand of makeup Rihanna !

Wejdene is, probably, the musical revelation of this summer. In addition to music, the idol is a fan of the makeup and the inclusion of the mark Fenty.

We can say that Wejdene has everything a fashionista. The interpreter of the hit “Anissa “ it is also addicted to makeup. And, more specifically, of the brand of Rihanna… MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Only speaks of it : Wejdene has everything to be an idol. With your 10 million listens on YouTubethe artist phenomenon has an entire community that follows.

Mode side to their fans validate also the style of the singer. Before, we gave a small preview of your look of grunge, which was pretty unanimous in their followers.

Apart from the clothing, Wejdene it is also a expert in makeup ! Dressed as always, she is making fun of their stories, of their products preferred.

Evidenced by one of them, for what it reveals your brand of makeup preferred. A mark and you know it all, of course, already that is Fenty Beauty.

Yes, the brand of Rihanna seems expensive, in the heart of the interpreter of “Anissa “. Therefore, when one of her fans asked what gloss she used, she hurried to answer it.

Wejdene: she make fun of his brightness signed Fenty Beauty of Rihanna

In a cliché, nails freshly manicured, Wejdene has been shown to your Fenty. On the other hand, is without a doubt this famous brightness she has chosen to put to pass to the antenna of the M6.

Yes, in the next slide, we see our young idol of wear of this gloss signed Rihanna. So this is one more proof that our new star of the song also captivates with your style and your taste in makeup.

It is already the new face of the brand Huey ? In any case, the success of Wejdene is to demonstrate this time, as we hear everywhere !

Rihanna, in any case, it is something to be proud of : their brand of cosmetics seduced really. And above all our peoples French Wejdene !

