Welcome to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Los Angeles

Decoration, design, art, architecture, lifestyle, the best news
Inspiration
Published the FRIDAY,
03 APRIL
2020
by Architectural Digest
As master of the drawing, Axel Vervoordt has designed a minimalist décor for the abode of hollywood stars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In this house in the aesthetic of wabi-sabi, the couple took part in the “Design Quiz” of Architectural Digest.
