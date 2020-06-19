“Welcome to the waves !” season 3, Fortnite is coming !

After having been delayed several times, the Season 3, Chapter 2, will finally be implemented in Fortnite ! Available from the morning of 17 June, which, however, continue with the traditional downloading of data. As an important update, the area required will be greater than the lesser of the revisions made during the season; around 8 to 10 gb for the installation.

More than 2 million players have been able to see the Body, the central point of the map from season 2, about to explode in the event in the game this week. Midas who tried to repel the storm, is now a real tidal wave that serves as the area of a storm, the realization of the unfortunate who have not been able to save time. In the logical sequence of the things, now we can discover a “flood zone”, which acts as a map. So it is with a hint of summer to start the summer with great pomp, as Epic Games launches its season 3 “Welcome on the water” in Fortnite.

Who says new season said new skins, new dances, and so it goes back to the battle. Like the previous season, the system of presentation of the challenges has been something revisited. In particular, the fluidity of the reading, but the basic scheme has been preserved. So, like the previous season, you can find the table of challenges in the center, in the presentation of the combat in the background behind, the customizations on the sides, and also the access to a part of the piece about how the skin to get a “secret”.

A legend in DC that is coming !

It is understood that this skin is not-so-secret, to a water station, is none other than the superhero Aquaman ! And Epic Games has hit hard, very hard. After several events with star (Marshmello, Travis Scott etc), or other elements of popculture, such as dances and animations to the sound of Drake (Toosie Slide) or “Thread” (Backpack Boy), just to name a few. In response to an unexpected collaboration with Deadpool, from Marvel, to the summer of 2020, this is no other than the Khal Drogo aka Jason Momoathat has borrowed its traits to be developed in the game in his famous costume in the film Aquaman (2018).

As we spoke before, the event of the end of the season : the device has totally changed the map of the game. 3/4 of the playing area are flooded ! During the first part of the season, the players, therefore, feet in the water and have to fight in the face of the sharks predators that hunt a little bit of everything in this vast ocean. But, returning to the concept of previous seasons, during the entire duration of the update, the water level will fall steadily. You will find the evolution of the map during the next three months.

Before the flood After the flood

You will have understood, this summer promises to be wet, warm and full of parties, water sports Fortnite !