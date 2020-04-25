Well in his sneakers, Kanye West is now a billionaire (Forbes)

The famous american rapper Kanye West is now worth $ 1.3 billion and has joined the prestigious list of billionaires Forbes, thanks to its brand of shoes developed with Adidas, has announced the economic journal Friday.

The sneaker with the rapper in Chicago, the “Yeezy”, are among the most popular in the world of fashion and “streetwear”, often selling at over $ 200 a pair, for the greatest happiness of the connected youth in the United States, and elsewhere.

According to Forbes, the income derived by the husband of Kim Kardashian for her brand are slightly higher than the billion dollars, and explains to them only his new financial status.

After working without success with Nike for several years, Kanye West has left the mark to the comma in 2013 to partner with the oem German and launch their first shoe collaborative in 2015.

“Yeezy” is one of the many nicknames of rapper, who has been in the headlines in recent years for his psychiatric problems, his controversial comments about slavery and his support for the republican president Donald Trump, yet very unpopular in the middle of the rap.

This has not prevented Mr. West to continue to make music, a domain in which criticism continues to acknowledge his talent.

Forbes explains in an article posted online Friday that it’s been years that the rapper and producer claims the status of a billionaire and that he is angry with the magazine on many occasions, the latter refusing to appear in his famous classification, lack of sufficient evidence.

Not without humour, Forbes says he has applied to his case as a “Trump” in force for years in the magazine: to divide by three the wealth claimed by the other person to start to see a little more clear.

The rest of his money comes mainly from its properties, ” says Forbes, who noted that the rapper is very loyal (he has a tank) and does not appear to have made as much money with the music that we could imagine a planetary star, which multiplies the platinum discs.

Kanye West, 42 years old, becomes the second american rapper to join the rankings after his friend and mentor Jay-Z, who became a billionaire last year. The latter has made a fortune thanks to his investments rather than the mode.