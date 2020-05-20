Well in his sneakers, Kanye West is now a billionaire

>>Record for a Vinci awarded 450.3 million,

The famous american rapper Kanye West . Photo : AFP/VNA/CVN

The sneaker with the rapper in Chicago, the “Yeezy”, are among the most popular in the world of fashion and “streetwear”, often selling at over $ 200 a pair, for the greatest happiness of the connected youth in the United States, and elsewhere.

According to Forbesincome earned by the husband of Kim Kardashian for her brand are slightly higher than the billion dollars, and explains to them only his new financial status.

After working without success with Nike for several years, Kanye West has left the mark to the comma in 2013 to partner with the oem German and launch their first shoe collaborative in 2015.

Kanye West, 42 years old, becomes the second american rapper to join the rankings after his friend and mentor Jay-Z, who became a billionaire last year. The latter has made a fortune thanks to his investments rather than the mode.