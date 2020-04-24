Wendy Williams and Tamron Hall get rid of the public fear of the Coronavirus

“LIVE with Kelly and Ryan”, http://rss.cnn.com/ “The Tameron Hall Show” and “The View”, all the shows ABC broadcast nationally based in New York, there will be more audience in the studio, Walt Disney Television announced on Wednesday.

“Given the current situation, which develops in New York, we have decided to suspend the live audience of our news and our talk shows,” said a spokesman for WDT to CNN.

“The Wendy Williams Show” announced on Tuesday a similar change.

“Wendy appreciates his co-hosts and their daily participation, but in the light of the climate of current health, the Wendy Williams Show will have no audience in the studio until further notice,” said a spokesman for the issuance to CNN. “We will continue to produce a talk show live every day, and we look forward to welcoming the studio audience when the time comes.”