Wendy Williams and William Selby soupent and trigger rumors of love

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Is this Wendy Williams have a boyfriend?
The 55-year-old Show Wendy Williams the host was photographed walking arm-in-arm with a jeweler William SelbyAka, Big Will or Willdaboss, in New York on Friday, a month after finalizing his divorce with Kevin Hunter. The two have dined at Aroma Trattoria.
She has also documented her night on Instagram. First of all, she shared a photo of her in the back of a vehicle, writing“He has sent his car for me … dinner to the lawsuit. Happy Friday!” She then posted a picture of his dinner.
“3 meatballs and a good company equivalent to the danger! # Dinner #friday #fridayvibes,” she said wrote.
Saturday morning, Williams has shared a picture of herself and Selby sat close together, hands on knees, in a studio with a hip-hop artist Committee Papi.
“Later … studio with @blacpapipmh … another Friday night,” Williams wrote.
Neither Williams or Selby have not commented on the status of their relationship.
Last week, he shared on his Instagram a clip of The show of Wendy Williams, in which the host declared that a man “beautiful” had brought him two necklaces in the shape of a heart and it had chosen one. She was wearing a piece of sparkling gold. Williams said that the man was in the behind the scenes and that he “would come later”.
Special “V-Day to the incomparable @wendyshow #wsjewelry #heart #valentine #diamonds #luxury,” he wrote.
Williams said last month The show this evening with Jimmy Fallon she walked out again. She noted that she is “a wife, not a girlfriend.”
“I go out, but I love my career,” said Williams. “You know how difficult it is with this microphone here. You know what I’m saying. There is a certain dedication.”