Wendy Williams and William Selby soupent and trigger rumors of love

Is this Wendy Williams have a boyfriend?

The 55-year-old Show Wendy Williams the host was photographed walking arm-in-arm with a jeweler William SelbyAka, Big Will or Willdaboss, in New York on Friday, a month after finalizing his divorce with Kevin Hunter. The two have dined at Aroma Trattoria.

She has also documented her night on Instagram. First of all, she shared a photo of her in the back of a vehicle, writing“He has sent his car for me … dinner to the lawsuit. Happy Friday!” She then posted a picture of his dinner.

“3 meatballs and a good company equivalent to the danger! # Dinner #friday #fridayvibes,” she said wrote.

Saturday morning, Williams has shared a picture of herself and Selby sat close together, hands on knees, in a studio with a hip-hop artist Committee Papi.

“Later … studio with @blacpapipmh … another Friday night,” Williams wrote.