Wendy Williams apologizes for the comments of Joaquin Phoenix on the cleft

The moderator of the talk-show of the day was struck by some parents and activists after the recent comments she made regarding a scar on the upper lip of actor Joaquin Phoenix.
“When he shaves his mustache, he has a broken capillary,” said Williams. “He has one, how do you call it, a cleft lip, a cleft palate.”
Williams has recovered from his upper lip over his teeth to show the appearance of a slit.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at both a cleft lip and a cleft palate are birth defects that occur when the lip or the mouth of a baby do not form properly during pregnancy. Together, these birth defects commonly are called” orofacial clefts “. http://rss.cnn.com/ “
The player of canadian football Adam Bighill was one of the many people who have criticized Williams on the social networks, and have repeatedly called on Williams to apologize.
On Wednesday, he tweeted a photo of him holding his son, Beau.
“Today is the big day Beautiful. It is done to repair the lips today in Winnipeg by the fantastic Dr. Ross” wrote Bighill. “Thank you to all those who have extended a hand, and in advance, thank you for all your good wishes for Beau. He is so loved!”
Williams responded to the tweet by writing, ” @ Bighill44 We believe to be good today because he is in surgery.”
“I want to apologize to the community of slots and in honor of Beau’s, our program made a donation to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourages our Wendy Watchers to learn more and to support the community of slots”, she wrote.
Bighill has responded by tweeting: “Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donations and have thought to be Beautiful today for her operation. I forgive you and I encourage others to do so also. I wish you all the best.”
Phoenix has never said that he had a cleft lip or palate.
In a profile in Vanity Fair, published in October, it has been reported that his scar in lips, “is not a slot to be fixed surgically, he said, but a scar non-surgical with which it is born”.
CNN has contacted the representatives of Phoenix for their comments.