Wendy Williams apologizes for the comments of Joaquin Phoenix on the cleft

The moderator of the talk-show of the day was struck by some parents and activists after the recent comments she made regarding a scar on the upper lip of actor Joaquin Phoenix.

“When he shaves his mustache, he has a broken capillary,” said Williams. “He has one, how do you call it, a cleft lip, a cleft palate.”

Williams has recovered from his upper lip over his teeth to show the appearance of a slit.