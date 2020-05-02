Wendy Williams changes her “rules” of dating in the middle of a coronavirus

2020-05-01 23:30:05

Wendy Williams has changed its “rules” of dating in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, because she says she will not let people kiss her on the first appointment.

The facilitator of 55 years, is in search of a new beau after having finalised her divorce with Kevin Hunter in January, but has said that the health crisis the world had changed its way of approaching potential suitors, because it does leave more to leave the kiss on the first date.

She said: “I want to go out with, and there will be no kiss on the first date. Even these rules have changed for me.”

And Wendy is eager to find a partner so she could get married again, but insists on the fact that any future husband will need to sign a agreement prenuptial to ensure that its assets remain safe if they separate.

Speaking to ‘Extra’, she added: “I’m a romantic with no hope. I would get married again with an agreement pre-nuptial is very simple. Basically, what that is to you is up to you and what’s me is me.

“And no, I would walk not in the driveway. I want to get married in a hotel room. We don’t even need to go on honeymoon. I don’t care.”

During this time, the doctor of the television Mehmet Oz recently told Wendy to give up sex during the outbreak of coronavirus.

During an appearance on his ‘Dr. The spectacle of Oz in April, she asked if it was still possible to remain intimate during the pandemic, and it has warned to “take the hit” for the duration of the crisis.

However, the scenes of the series could not be broadcast when the program has been shortened to make room for a press conference on Covid-19, and Wendy is so open later on the content of the missing scenes.

She said: “When I went to see the Dr Oz, one of the things I talked to him, I said to myself:” Dr. Oz, what do the single people, including me, about the sex? ” Because as much as I am a wanted woman, I don’t think so. I do not want here. I think that condoms are something random. You know, what is it of the sweat and the shower? He finished by saying, “You know what? Hang in there. This will soon be over.” “

