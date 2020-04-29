Wendy Williams has sent it to John Oliver Doritos, caviar and a painting of herself

Wendy Williams is a tv host and non-conventional. John Oliver is known to have discussed all sorts of behaviors that are not conventional in its issuance. In a strange way, Williams and Oliver were made for each other.

In an episode of last week tonight, Oliver has discussed everything from eating habits unusual from Williams to his memories of Betty Boop. In the end, Oliver said he was a fan of the new show by Williams, Wendy @ Home. Williams loved the episode that Oliver has spoken and, in turn, has interviewed Oliver on his program.

The eating habits of unusual Wendy Williams

In the episode mentioned above of Wendy @ Home, Williams ate snacks particular. For example, she ate the caviar and Doritos. She said that the caviar was “up” while Doritos kept “exactly” where it “should be”. She also ate bacon with blue cheese smothered in a spicy sauce and maple syrup”.

In his segment on it, Oliver mocked the habit of Williams eating in front of the camera. However, now he had the chance to act as Williams on the television. Quarantine, Oliver was broadcasted by talking to Williams and eating one of his new snacks signature.

John Oliver receives a gift from Wendy Williams

First of all, Williams expressed his gratitude for Oliver, with clips of it in his show. Oliver revealed that Williams had sent him a painting of herself. More specifically, the painting of the watch to the point of eating a lamb chop. If only it showed him its mixture of bacon, blue cheese, hot sauce and maple syrup!

Then, Oliver has tried a mixture of caviar and Doritos that Williams sent him, even if it is not something that he would eat otherwise. He explained: “You have sent the caviar and Doritos. I don’t like any of these foods separately, so I don’t know how I will love them all. ”

He tried it and said it had the taste of all the flavors imaginable combined. “Wow, that’s a lot. This is not only one flavor, Wendy, it is almost all the flavor. “

John Oliver in his show and his wife

Williams was asked why Oliver had spoken of it in his show. Oliver said his team was looking for extracts of other programs broadcast from his home. Oliver has loved Wendy @ Home because Williams had the air of do not give any “f * cks”.

Williams, in turn, asked Oliver his habit of swearing. She wanted to know if his children imitated him by swearing. Oliver said that he hoped not. He also said that if her children remembered the pandemic of sars coronavirus (COVID-19), they remember that their father would go in a room and would scream during the filming of his show.

Williams also stated that the wife of Oliver was beautiful. Oliver said that he had met his wife – a doctor – after his return from Iraq. Oliver said he hoped that his wife would be able to solve all the medical problems he had during the quarantine.

A dish of John Oliver and Wendy Williams on “The Real Housewives of New York”

Williams noted that, like her, Oliver is a fan of The Real Housewives of New York city. She asked what woman in the home was his favorite. Oliver said that he loves Sonja Morgan and the other women in the household who, according to him, are close to sociopaths. Williams also said that she loves Morgan.

Oliver has signed, and Williams said she would like to see it once the quarantine is complete. With a little luck, they will play the role of guest star in their shows respective. The fans believe that the two had chemistry as artists.

