Wendy Williams is being criticized after making a joke about the death of the ex-fiancee of Drew Carey

Wendy Williams has said a lot of things wasted on his talk-show, self-titled during the day. You remember the time where she made fun of cleft lip Joaquin Phoenix? And the moment where she puts to shame Ariana Grande? Or how about when she said that Beyonce “sounds like she has an education of a fifth year” and has hinted that she should just stop talking?

It is honestly difficult to keep track of it all. However, you’ve probably never seen a drama like this one. Williams receives a setback major for having joked about the death of a therapist hollywood well-known who had attended Drew Carey.

Wendy Williams at an award ceremony in 2019 | Lars Niki / . North america

What to know about the death of Amie Harwick

Harwick, a therapist popular in the field of marriage and family, died from a balcony of the third floor on Saturday, 15 February during a fight with her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, reported several media outlets.

She is out with Pursehouse at the beginning of the years 2010, according to the Los Angeles Times, but the relationship ended with the filing of Harwick of a prohibition order against him.

“He was a stalker”, he explained to KABC friend of Harwick, Rudy Torres. “When they broke up, it was not well taken. He was doing stupid things and saying stupid things. You would say to him: “Go on, dude, leave her alone.” And he would not do. “

Harwick, aged 38, has then triggered a romance with the star of The Price Is Right Drew Carey. They have made public their relationship in 2017 and will are engaged at the beginning of 2018, but are separated later the same year.

Drew Carey and Amie Harwick at an event in 2017 | Michael Bezjian / WireImage

The Times reports that Harwick has recently met Pursehouse at an event that, according to a source, seems to “rekindle its concern obsessive in its regard”.

The restraining order against him had recently expired at the death of Harwick, according to CNN. Pursehouse have been arrested because of his death and is being held on bail of $ 2 million.

What Wendy Williams said about the death of Amie Harwick

In the episode of 17 February of The Wendy Williams Show, the television host shared the news of the death of Harwick with the viewers. Detailing the crime, she mentioned the famous slogan of Carey “The price is right” She bent down then head down to the ground, as if she was watching someone fall.

The remarks left the crowd speechless.

Look at his comments around 10: 08

The reactions to the comments from Wendy Williams on the death of Amie Harwick is a vibrant

As you can imagine, people are dismayed and outraged by the comments of Williams. They rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts and have really left the star of the tv the have.

“I KNOW THAT #WendyWilliams has NOT simply made a joke about the ex-fiancee of Drew Carey killed by being thrown from a balcony of the third floor !!!!” one person tweeted. “Someone told me that I had heard wrong, please … but the audience is quiet as a stone.”

An audience member asked Williams how she could be so hurtful and insensitive”. The person also said: “It is inexcusable, so don’t even try to find excuses.”

Someone else has described the remarks of Williams “no class”, adding: “Amie Harwick, a great lady and champion for mental health awareness has been killed for no reason and you have used it as an opportunity for a single ship. HOW F * CKING DARE YOU. “

And another person actually asked Williams: “what’s wrong with you?”

Ofa.

At the time of writing, it has not addressed the backlash. But maybe she will speak soon.