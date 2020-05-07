Wendy Williams revives Feud with Nicki Minaj

Wendy Williams aims to new Nicki Minaj.

In the episode on Tuesday of “The Wendy Williams Show”, the host, a controversial talk show has rekindled his beef with the rapper “Yikes” while teasing his segment “Hot Topics” for the future.

“Well, apparently, the way this show is taking place today, we have not had enough time to get to Nicki Minaj. [husband]”Said Williams, according to E! Online. “But let me tell you something Nicki. It’s going to be my first story tomorrow, and I’ll start with this: you would never have had to marry him because now you have messed it up on what could be your brand. Once again, you’ll have no luck when you’re with a man who pulls a knife point rape. A sex offender registered, you’ll never have a chance with the public. “

Williams refers to the husband of Minaj, Kenneth Petty, who was arrested for not registering as a sex offender in California. Last week, Petty is entered in the database california sex offender, and now faces charges from the federal government. His status as a sex offender stems from a conviction in 1995 for attempted rape in the first degree.

WENDY WILLIAMS AT THE END OF HIS SHOW ON NICKI MINAJ AND HER HUSBAND’s SEX OFFENDER AND BROTHER of PAEDOPHILE 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yhkk8HrJFx

– ESSENCE_OF_BRIM (@ESSENCE_OF_BRIM) march 10, 2020

Williams added: “there is only one thing worse than touching children and draw knives and it is murder. Incidentally, he went to jail for involuntary manslaughter. Oh, I think I just made history. No, go digging. There are more of them. Everyone starts to dig in. Go digging. “

After the criminal past of Petty has re-surfaced in 2018, Minaj defended her man. “He was 15 years old, she was 16 years old … in a relationship”, she said. “But go awf, the Internet. You can’t manage my life. You can’t even manage your own life. Thank you boo. “

Minaj and Williams have a controversial history. In November, the rapper Queen has called on Williams to ridicule his relationship. “It is not a question of doing your job,” she said during an episode of Queen Radio. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with a bad intention in their heart, the wickedness. And I pray for you because I know you suffer and I know you must be sick and humiliated. “

She also discussed the marital problems of Williams with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who has had a baby with another woman during their marriage. “When a woman is not really liked at home, the wickedness is of a different type. I wanted to really pray for you today, because look where you are now in your life, ” added Nicki. “You stayed there to be vicious during all this time, and you have paid the mistress of this man during all these years. You paid for his purchases, that you have paid for its hotels, bitch, you have probably even paid his bills GYN, you are paid to do, give birth to this baby, ho. How’s it going, stupid. Wake up, hos. “

Williams, who had previously qualified Minaj the “rapper failed”, plans to talk even more of Minaj and Petty in the issue of Wednesday.