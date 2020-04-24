Wendy Williams revives the feud with Nicki Minaj after a wedding slamming

Wendy Williams may just have to revive one of his greatest feuds to Hollywood.

In the course of any new day Show Wendy Williams, the host of talk show has ended his last episode by teasing one of its “Hot Topics” for the future.

“Well, apparently, the way this show is taking place today, we have not had enough time to Nicki Minaj‘s (husband). But let me tell you something Nicki. It’s going to be my first story tomorrow, and I’ll start with this: you would never have had to marry him because now you have messed it up on what could be your brand, ” she shared.” Once again, you will never have a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife point rape. A sex offender registered, you’ll never have a chance with the public. “

Wendy continued: “there is only one thing worse than touching children and draw knives and it is murder. In fact, he went to jail for involuntary manslaughter. Oh, I think I just made history. No, go digging. everyone to dig in. To dig. “