Wendy Williams revives the feud with Nicki Minaj after a wedding slamming

Wendy Williams may just have to revive one of his greatest feuds to Hollywood.
In the course of any new day Show Wendy Williams, the host of talk show has ended his last episode by teasing one of its “Hot Topics” for the future.
“Well, apparently, the way this show is taking place today, we have not had enough time to Nicki Minaj‘s (husband). But let me tell you something Nicki. It’s going to be my first story tomorrow, and I’ll start with this: you would never have had to marry him because now you have messed it up on what could be your brand, ” she shared.” Once again, you will never have a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife point rape. A sex offender registered, you’ll never have a chance with the public. “
Wendy continued: “there is only one thing worse than touching children and draw knives and it is murder. In fact, he went to jail for involuntary manslaughter. Oh, I think I just made history. No, go digging. everyone to dig in. To dig. “
Earlier this month, E! News has confirmed that the husband of Nicki Kenneth Petty is now listed in the database of california sex offenders. Its status is due to the fact that he was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995.
The previous crimes of Kenneth include manslaughter in the first degree, for which he pleaded guilty. He has served seven years in prison in the State of New York and was released in 2013.
When the news of the criminal history of Kenneth has surfaced that Nicki is coming to the defense of her husband. “He was only 15 years old, she was 16. In a relationship,” wrote Nicki on the social networks by 2018. “But go on the Internet. You can’t ruin my life. You can’t even manage your own business” life. Thank you boo. “
This is not the first time that Wendy and Nicki are the one of their thoughts on one another. In November, the rapper appeared on Queen Radio where she criticized Wendy about his recent comments on Kenneth.
“It is not a matter of doing your job,” explained Nicki. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with a bad intention in their heart, the wickedness. And I pray for you because I know you suffer and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”
The star of the hip-hop continued: “I did not know that in our society, you must be plagued with your past. I didn’t know that people could not turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your malice and wickedness, were as deeply rooted. “
