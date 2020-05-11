Wendy Williams said that Jussie Smollett is “finished”

Jussie Smollett was an actor of the soap opera known. Then, in January 2019, he alleged that he had been violently attacked in a hate crime, racist and homophobic. Investigators said later that his story was false. Here is what Wendy Williams had to say about the actor of the Empire.

Wendy Williams said that Jussie Smollett began his “life in prison”

According to Fox News, Williams has discussed the charge of Smollett in February 2020 for disorderly conduct in the segment “Hot Topics” of its issuance on 11 February. “His life in prison has already begun. It will never ever work. Nobody cares about him. If I saw him walking in the street, I shall cross to the other side. “

She added: “I mean, the man will never ever work. The one that the hiring is going to be protested with pickets outside. Leave him alone, he has finished. “

Williams does not think that the city of Chicago should spend too much time on this issue. She thinks the city has more urgent problems to be addressed, such as education and gang violence. She would prefer that Chicago “drops”, referring to the case of Smollett.

Wendy Williams discusses Jussie Smollett, among other topics

This echoes what she said about Smollett in march 2019. Inquisitr reports that she said: “Jussie will be judged for the rest of his life … even if he gets roles of an actor, they probably will not [in] productions. They’re just going to throw him stuff that he will be forced to take because it will need money. “

Wendy Williams has had times of kind words for Jussie Smollett

It is something of a change of tone compared to what Williams had said about Smollett earlier in march 2019. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smollett continued the issuance of Williams to promote his R&B album, Sum of My Music. Williams has liked what it was “casual” in his personal life.

Williams was described by Smollett as a quote at the time “cute as a doll” and “smart”. She said that it seems that his life was in order, with the exception of the charges brought against him by the police. She stated that in spite of statements to the contrary of Smollett, she thought he was guilty.

Jussie Smollett in The Wendy Williams Show

Williams said that she regarded him as guilty from the beginning and felt that he was ever uncertain of his position. She always wonder why someone would mock a hate crime. It was thought that the finances of Smollett were a motivating factor.

What Wendy Williams wants to do next

Williams said: “This is shocking, for me, is that I believe that he was extremely unsure of his role in Empire. I think that he asked for probably more money. “Williams was referring to the salary of Smollett Empire. Smollett was paid approximately $ 125,000 per episode, compared to his co-star, Terrence Howard, who was paid about $ 250,000 per episode.

Williams continued: “I think that he is guilty, is what I think he is innocent? Here’s what I think – I want that justice is done. “She has also qualified the case Smollett of”history doesn’t stop”.

The case of Smollett is the object of fascination in public for months. No one knows exactly how this will take place here. What we do know is that Williams is likely to continue to inform us of his views on the future developments in the case.

