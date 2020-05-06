Wendy Williams said that years of radio were prepared to work without a studio audience

Then she said that she lacks “power” of the public in the studio of “The Wendy Williams Show”, Williams believes that her years spent as a radio host have to be well prepared to talk about in the ether. While she continues to animate his talk-show syndicated to home in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is the only skill she really needed.
“If it wasn’t for the radio, I couldn’t do it properly this quarantine to the house,” Williams said to CNN.
“I have so enjoyed this 11, going on 12 years, to make the talk-show with the studio and hundreds of people and the applause and immediate response. I so enjoyed this, but it is much easier for me as moderator to be here at home, without an audience, because it has always been a question of description. You know, I’m a radio host for longer than I am a tv host, then yes, it is true. Thank god for the radio. “
At the beginning, Williams was reluctant to film the show at home, she said, because she considers his or her original space as sacred. In addition, she was digging not look to see other tv personalities in the home. “You look disgusting,” she says with a laugh. “I say it like that.”
“The whole apartment is my office in regards to myself [maintenant]”explains Williams. “But not, you know, when the quarantine began, I was reluctant to do that because I always seem to give so much of me when I do the show for more than 11 years, I want a place where I can call my own. “
Finally, under the impetus of its production team, Williams has given up.
The same cameraman is allowed each morning to shoot Williams in her kitchen, and she says that he and his team are in charge of all the “buttons and threads”, because she has no interest in working on the equipment. He rings the bell, filmed the show and then goes into post-production. All she has to do is show up in her own kitchen and talk.
“I have the same person that comes every day. It is at the time. It actuates the switches, it is sitting there, far away from me. We get there,” she said. “Then, my computer shows a whole bunch of people from the production.”
In regards to the wardrobe and the glamour, Williams has sifted through his own closet, choosing between the colourful dresses and high comfortable. She knows her hair and makeup, ” she says, a skill she attributes to her time spent on the radio.
“I have a closet galore, non?” she said. “I go out in a bathrobe and, you know, I sit on my chair and I have my belongings around me, and I’m a natural. It is as if I am born to do exactly what I do. Therefore, it is not a stretch for me. “
Williams said that she is in a positive position these days and would like to thank the team of production have helped to keep the show on the air.
“We work so well as a team,” she said. “I appreciate this process.”
When she is not working, says Williams, she likes to watch people from his window with binoculars, order a takeaway, and hang out with her two cats rescue, Chit Chat, and My Way, which run when they see the camera.
She’s happy, but she is eager to return to the studio.
“Until I lift the inch, I do not leave the house. I appreciate my environment. I enjoy my apartment. I have a lot of cat food, litter for cats, I have a lot of food here. My cable works , you know, it smells beautiful. It is beautiful here. I have a perfect view of everything, ” she said.
But when the world will rise up and work, she adds: “I’ll probably be the one that will sleep in my office the previous night, and I’ll be the one who will open the door and turn on the lights and play host to all the world.”