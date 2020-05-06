Wendy Williams said that years of radio were prepared to work without a studio audience

Then she said that she lacks “power” of the public in the studio of “The Wendy Williams Show”, Williams believes that her years spent as a radio host have to be well prepared to talk about in the ether. While she continues to animate his talk-show syndicated to home in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is the only skill she really needed.

“If it wasn’t for the radio, I couldn’t do it properly this quarantine to the house,” Williams said to CNN.

“I have so enjoyed this 11, going on 12 years, to make the talk-show with the studio and hundreds of people and the applause and immediate response. I so enjoyed this, but it is much easier for me as moderator to be here at home, without an audience, because it has always been a question of description. You know, I’m a radio host for longer than I am a tv host, then yes, it is true. Thank god for the radio. “

At the beginning, Williams was reluctant to film the show at home, she said, because she considers his or her original space as sacred. In addition, she was digging not look to see other tv personalities in the home. “You look disgusting,” she says with a laugh. “I say it like that.”