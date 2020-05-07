Wendy Williams Shades “co-facilitator” for the meeting during a live show

Wendy Williams hosts a talk show daily, where she talks about celebrities and isn’t afraid to throw shade. The tv personality celebrates 11 years of broadcasting its own program, which has recently been renewed for two seasons more. Williams is known to call his studio audience co-hosts and they are not exempt from its shadow.

Wendy Williams | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In the episode that was aired on Tuesday, 21 January, Williams was wearing a transparent dress with polka dots that she thinks that a 5 year old child could also wear it.

“It’s cute, but it is definitely not sexy”, she told the audience before saying how she would make it sexy.

Then she stood up out of his chair violet, Williams went back up her dress to reveal the panties that she was going to remove to make it more sensual.

“Everything becomes transparent”, she said while the public applauded.

At this time, Williams looks at someone in the audience who was also wearing an outfit with polka dots.

“No, we are not in phase,” Williams said to the audience. “The peas are cute, but you can’t make it sexy.”

The audience gasped at the shadow of Williams, what she said was not supposed to be fishy.

“Accompany the joke. I want to say that you looked good, but we are talking about two different things here, ” added Williams while a member of the audience was laughing from the shadows.

Enter a time in the video below from the mark of 19 minutes.

Wendy Williams in the middle of the drama, “RHOA”

In the same episode, Williams was taken in the middle of the drama with NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The tv host was interviewing Jerry O’connell when she dropped the bomb that Leakes leaving RHOA.

“I made a pause between commercials, my office is just behind the tray. I had to go to the toilet and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And the texts of NeNe, “I resign,” said Williams. “I’m surprised to have it, because I don’t have service in my office, but I have it.”

As a huge fan of Bravo and Housewives, O’connell has tried to dig deeper and find out why Leakes tried to quit the reality tv series.

“I know something about NeNe that all of you will cry, be sad and you feel bad for it”, taquina Williams. “She carries the weight of a huge thing on his shoulders. I’m not going to say, she has to say. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. “

Williams was asked by Leakes not to leave the series, as it is an excellent platform to talk about his problem.

“Forget to discuss it with them off … you have this secret, and this secret is going to melt their hearts,” said Williams. “Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her.”

Leakes then shared a post on Twitter referring to her conversation with Williams.

“Private conversations should be left private”, tweeted the star of RHOA. “What are girlfriends if you can’t talk to them about this kind of days.”

Private conversations should be left private! What are the girlfriends if you can’t talk to them about this kind of days

– NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 22, 2020

The Wendy Williams Show is broadcast weekly throughout the country, while RHOA is broadcast on Sunday evening 21 h. AND Bravo.