Wendy Williams slams the new girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, said that he needs to ` do better “

Wendy Williams has no problem expressing his opinion. In fact, this is part of the reason why she has had a career if successful. Every day, in his broadcast, Williams discusses “hot topics” which are topics, trends on the celebrities. In its issue of 30 January, she discussed the new girlfriend alleged Rob Kardashian – and she did not hesitate.

Williams always speaks her mind

The Wendy Williams Show lasts for more than a decade, and because of its long duration is that Williams does not hold back his thoughts. Every time she has an opinion on something, she shares it, even if it is not necessarily what everyone thinks. Williams said hard things from time to time, such as when it has qualified the daughter of Lori Loughlin Olivia Jade “stupid” and “authorized”. (But, in all honesty, some might agree with this analysis.) remains true to her personality.

She loves to engage his audience in the “hot topics”

One of the most entertaining of the show, Williams begins from the moment Williams came on stage. After its introduction, it enters the “Hot Topics”, where she discusses what’s new in entertainment and gives his opinion on some scenarios. It is also here that she committed the more his audience (she calls them his “co-facilitators” for this reason). At this point, Williams gives his honest opinions on everything that is happening in the world of celebrities that the public either agree or disagree with his analysis.

Williams has criticized the new girlfriend of Rob Kardashian

During the emission of Williams on 29 January, she talked about the new girlfriend alleged Rob Kardashian. According to rumors, the only son of the Kardashian would come out with Love & Hip Hop: the star of Atlanta, Tommie Lee, and Williams had no problem to suggest that these two were not good for each other. It was also revealed that Lee has been arrested 31 times and she seemed to be disappointed to know that Kardashian was chosen as the girlfriend. Kardashian has already visited the rapper Committee Chyna and the star of Love & Hip Hop Alexis Skyy.

Williams said that Rob was “doing better” in the choices of the women in his life

In regards to girlfriends, Kardashian does not have the best balance sheet. At the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian went out with the actress Adrienne Bailon – a woman friendly and outgoing. He was deceived, however, and the two are separated. Since then, Williams suggests that he has not brought home the best women. Kardashian was released with a Committee Chyna a few years ago, and the two share a daughter, Dream. Last year, he came out with the star of the reality tv Alexis Skyy, and it has recently been announced that he was going out with Lee. But Lee, who has a troubled past, might not be the best for him, according to Williams.

“Rob, why attract the same type of woman each time?”

Williams asked rhetorically, suggesting that these women have a common denominator

to get into trouble. Williams then showed images of all 31 Lee

mugshots and declared that Kardashian should “do better” in terms of the women he

Appointment. In the end, it is up to Kardashian to decide with whom he spends his time,

but it is clear that the people around him were questioning his taste.