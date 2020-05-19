Wendy Williams takes a break from his talk show because of the Graves disease

Wendy Williams taking a well deserved break.

Unlike most of Hollywood, which has been closed in recent months due to the continued Coronavirus pandemic, the star of a 55-year-old has worked hard and recorded new episodes for her talk show.

Of course, she films at home and sharing virtually the topics. However, the talk-show host of the day will soon take a leave of absence.

Monday, it was revealed The show of Wendy Williams will break because of Wendy suffering from health problems related to Graves disease. She has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2018.

“Recently, Wendy has had to deal with the symptoms of the Graves disease that cause fatigue. In consultation with his physician and as a precautionary measure, she will take a leave of absence while she continues to receive treatment,” said a spokesperson for the show. said in a statement shared with E! New.