Wendy Williams takes a break to deal with the Graves disease

It was announced Monday on its social media accounts verified that Williams was struggling with Graves disease.

“Recently, Wendy has been confronted with symptoms of Graves disease that cause of fatigue”, indicate the articles. “In consultation with his physician and as a precautionary measure, she will take a leave of absence while she continues to receive treatment.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming soon Wendy and to continue the live performances of” Wendy @ Home”, concluded the press release. “Other updates on a return date will come.”

In 2018, Williams took a break from his show to treat the autoimmune disorder on the orders of his doctor.