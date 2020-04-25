Wendy Williams takes ` interviews ” for a new boyfriend

2020-01-26 22:30:04

Wendy Williams “takes interviews for potential suitors” after having finalized his divorce with Kevin Hunter earlier this week.

The star of the “ Wendy Williams Show ” has finalized her divorce with Kevin Hunter – she was married in 1997 and with whom she has a son of 19 years, Kevin Jr. – earlier this week, and is already looking for a new man .

According to TMZ, sources close to the talk show host said that Wendy “enjoy the scene meetings” since she is back on the market when it is separated from Kevin in April of last year.

An insider told the publication: “Wendy’s is always taking interviews for potential suitors, and criteria for them. For example, they should not be millionaires, but they treat her better as she is accustomed to … so no dinners cheap or gifts.”

It would seem that Wendy will not go out with men who have young children, because she does not want to be involved in “meetings PTA or baseball games for the youth.”

Sources say that the star of 55 years do not necessarily seek a romance serious this time, but that she “loves to be in love” and that she “has fun” just for the moment.

During this time, Wendy has recently said that she wanted to marry again, because she seeks to become a “wife, not a girlfriend.”

When asked if she would do it again the knot, she replied: “Yes! With a good old pre-nuptial, a paragraph. May be two sentences:” What is to you is up to you, which is to me is to me. What we earn during our marriage is to you and me, and I don’t want to live with you. This is new! ”

The quest of love, Wendy does not lead to applications in dating, because she’d much rather meet someone organically.

Speaking of online dating, she explained: “I’m not doing this because I love the eye contact. I’m doing it. And I feel I have grown over the years, as if I don’t go out ever with a little man because I measure 5 ’11”. I weigh about 175, 160 pounds. I don’t know, I don’t ride on the balance. I just love what I see.

