Wendy Williams will resume the shooting of the talk-show home

“The Wendy Williams Show” will be recorded from the home of the host from this point on, following the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Wendy Williams has announced that his talk show of the day will resume soon the shoot, but will rather be saved from his home rather than the studio because of the measures of social distancing implemented in the wake of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. As the distribution of COVID-19 resulted in the closure of productions across the United States, many talk-show hosts have decided to turn their programs in the comfort of their own home, in order to continue to practice social distancing, while keeping up appearances. Initially, before the escalation of the pandemic, the talk shows had no audience in the studio, including The Wendy Williams Show. However, after having admitted that she was ready to “risk” to continue filming in the studio, the show Wendy has been postponed indefinitely last month. Now, Wendy shared that she would resume the shoot of her show from her home in New York.

“I’m may not be in my chair violet,” said Wendy in a press release, “and this may not look the same, but I am very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers ” … there is so much uncertainty in all of our worlds now, and we need each other! New episodes will begin to be disseminated on Monday, April 6, with combined sequences of the segments to the home of Wendy as well as clips unused before the stop of the production.

