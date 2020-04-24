“West Side Story”, the pace and swing lord – rts.ch





Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis, a couple of serial killers in the movie “Killing babies” by Oliver Stone. [Warner Bros / Regency Enterprise / Collection ChristopheL/AFP]

“Killing babies” is a black film and completely disillusioned that tells a chase bloody across the United States, led by Mickey and Mallory Knox, a couple of serial killers played by Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson.

It’s a film on the electric universe, visually crazy, the rhythm shaking and shaking, the installation worked, playing all the visual codes.

Oliver Stone denounces today’s star-obsessed serial killers, the ultra brutality free, the cruelty, the stupidity perpetually distilled, image by image, in our retinas, in our brains. He denounces the fascination for the gory, to the stories of the murders and our minds voyeurs.

It is also a ferocious critic against the carrying of weapons. In 1994 in the United States, there are 230 million weapons collected, 3 million members, the National Rifle Association, the association of firearms, and an average of 30’000 deaths by firearm each year.

In 1994, “Killing babies” was a film extremely fair. And it still is today.

