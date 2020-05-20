WeTransfer won the Oscar internet the best web service – ICT news

The technology company amstellodamoise WeTransfer has been recognized with a Webby Award, a sort of ‘Oscar the internet’. His service Paste, which allows colleagues to develop a joint presentation, in effect, has been elected as the best web service in the world.

The technology firm amstellodamoise WeTransfer, founded in 2009, is known mainly for its free service to exchange large files online.

Breakthrough of the year

The app Houseparty for its part, has been described as ” breakthrough of the year. Its users can call each other by video interposed, and play games, which allows them to come together virtually in this confinement period.

Celebrities such as singer Miley Cyrus and actress Kristen Bell were awarded Webbies special for the way in which they use social media to help people to overcome the crisis of the corona. The student american 17-year-Avi Schiffmann has been named ‘person of the year’. Last December already, when the coronavirus was present in Wuhan, he created the website ncov2019.live to track the spread of the covid-19.

