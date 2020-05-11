What a luck that we took , the music of solidarity cure for the pandemic | sars Coronavirus

A guest list impressive

More than 80 artists participated in the event to be televised, either through a testimony or a performance, recorded on the set of the show, or directly at them.

The a few of the names invited to the microphone had something to attract the attention of the public and bring together all generations : Jean-Pierre Ferland, Ginette Reno, Lara Fabian, Marc Dupré, Les Trois Accords, Pier-Luc Funk, Guylaine Tremblay, Passe-Partout, Koriass and Pierre-Yves Lord.

To this list were added Celine Dion and Gilles Vigneault, among which a small team made it, while remaining outside, to record an interpretation of The people of the country duet with Fred Pellerin.

A few collaborations are amazing together Louis-Jean Cormier and Lara Fabian to the recovery of If it were enough just to love (more than two meters distance). Charlotte Cardin has also teamed up with Marie-Pierre Arthur.

Marc Labrèche was one of six selected facilitators to present the event. Photo : Télé-Québec

Six facilitators took turns to introduce the artists : Marie-Claude Barrette, Mélissa Bédard, Marie-Soleil Dion, Pier-Luc Funk, Marc Labrèche, and Gildor Roy.

The writer Kim Thúy, actors Guylaine Tremblay and Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse as well as the centre player, Phillip Danault, Montreal Canadiens, have also made their contribution.

In addition to providing the artistic content to the public, What a luck that we took proposed portraits of remarkable individuals and dedicated in this period of a pandemic.

A first test for the resumption of filming for tv

What a luck that we took is the first television production in québec is a large-scale see the light of day since the beginning of the confinement. It was sort of a first test for the resumption of filming for tv.

The team of the show (which was pre-recorded a week before the release) has put in place new procedures to ensure production respects health prescriptions.

The appointments given to the stars to get to the shooting have been spaced; the artists have maintained a distance with the other on the plateau; and the winks have replaced the hugs at the end of the musical performances.

“We have proven that it is capable of filming in full respect of security measures and health “, explained the content producer Marianne Boulet Catherine Richer, cultural reporter at the show The 15-18.

For the support of the quebec population in this period of crisis, the COVID-19, What a luck that we took also aimed to collect funds for The Little Brothers – who fight against the isolation of older people over 75 years of age – and SOS violence conjugale.

The show was broadcast simultaneously on TVA and Télé-Québec.