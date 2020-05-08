“What a luck that we was”: the first ad enticing

MONTREAL | The great gathering What a luck that we took begins to take shape.

In addition to our little king, Jean-Pierre Ferland, the sizes of large-scale, Ginette Reno, Lara Fabian, and Marc Dupré have confirmed their presence at the show that will broadcast simultaneously, TVA and Tele-Quebec on Sunday, may 10, the evening of Mothers day. And this is not finished!

With an advance list of more than 80 personalities that will speak to a witness or offer a benefit during this special 90-minute without commercial breaks, designed in partnership with the government of Quebec, and whose title refers to the iconic song of Jean-Pierre Ferland, it is allowed to dream.

A first jet of a dozen well-known names was unveiled on Thursday morning, but it leaves the prospect that even more singers, actors, comedians, dancers, and authors will be of the party. Speculate a little.

Celine and Star Academy?

Celine Dion, who took part last Sunday at the rendez-vous canada Stronger Together – All Together and, a week earlier, at the benefit concert One World – Together At Home could it be the party? Many assume already that the answer is yes, given that the quebec diva, merely send a message of hope bilingual in the country during his appearance at Stronger Together – All Togetherwithout , however, sing. Céline wanted to keep her vocal cords in shape for better pampering the Quebec a few days later?

The singer has also often collaborated with the troops of Productions of the Sea (The Voice, The true nature), that orchestrate What a luck that we tookin the past, especially for the great interview Celine nowthat led Marie-Claude Barrette in 2016. It may not be utopian to hope for a glance of his hand to What a luck that we took.

If not, we can imagine that the headliners The Voice, whether it’s coaches Cœur de pirate, Pierre Lapointe and Garou, host Charles Lafortune, or former winners or finalists, as Geneviève Jodoin, Yama Laurent or Ludovick Bourgeois, will commit during the evening.

Will we also be entitled to a reunion of ex-graduates Star Academygiven that Productions of the Sea fignole currently a new version of the tv reality show for the winter of 2021? Want ; the cohort 2012 of Star Ac met precisely (from a distance!), in march, at the beginning of the confinement, for an interpretation of their piece-theme You + meincluding video, of course, has caused a sensation on the web. Another track to explore?

“Stepettes” dancers Revolution, Guylaine Tanguay, Alex Nevsky… The possibilities are endless, and the opportunities to create numbers up magic, just as many.

Studio furnished

One thing is for certain, in Productions of the Sea, we are working hard to climb up an appointment memorable, which greet the courage of Quebecers in the difficult period of a pandemic and will tend a tip of the hat to the invaluable work of “guardian angels” of the health care community.

It is up to Daniel Laurin, a habitué of the concepts of varieties of scope (Revolution, The Voice, Belle et Bum, etc) that returns the realization ofWhat a luck that we took.

Unlike other tributes lately, this is not just from their home that will be the stars ofWhat a luck that we took. Shoots for various segments, starting this weekend, in a studio, specially equipped in accordance with the instructions of government in respect of distance physical. Other portions are saved to the outside will also be added onto the timeline.

“We have assembled an amazing team for this production. I can’t believe the quality of the team that is on it. We could do all our programming with that world, it would be extraordinary! For the moment, we are still in the process of building the show. But I can say that we are working from morning to evening, with Télé-Québec and TVA, and we advance!”, admitted Jean-Philippe Dion, vice-president, content and strategy at Productions of the Sea, in an interview with the QMI Agency earlier this week, about”what A luck that we got”.

What a luck that we took will also raise donations for the benefit of both agencies are essential in these times turbulent: The Small Brothers, whose mission is to break the isolation of older people, and SOS violence conjugale. We can help now is the time to address unechancequonsa.quebec.

What a luck that we tookon Sunday 10 may, at 19: 30, commercial-free, simulcast to TVA and Télé-Québec.

The artists announced on the show “A chance that it is a”