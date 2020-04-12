What a scandal! Exhibit to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to harass young on Instagram

Mexico city.- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. the new account is in the middle of the controversy because he was accused for sending messages with conotación sexual to a user of Instagram.

Through various profiles of shows like the account @chicapicosa2 spread a chat where the mexican boxer sexually harasses a woman.

Deal metérsela to someone, I’m going to Tijuana how do you behave?”, it reads in the message.

It is known that the complainant is a 19-year-old native of Baja California and until the moment it is unknown whether engaged in legal action against Chavez Jr.

Source: Instagram @chicapicosa2