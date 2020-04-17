What a tenderness! Sarah Kohan and ‘Chicharito’ held that Noah already has a 10 months

Mexico city.- Noah, first child of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and Sarah Kohan, was a poignant celebration for having reached the 10 months of age.

The parents of the baby, who is soon to become an older brother, held his small a cake and more tender photos.

Through your account Instagramthe beautiful model did a post with all the pictures he has taken on the 16th of each month, including April.

It is 10 months old! How did this happen? Happy 10 months baby Noah”, he wrote to Sarah at the foot of the moving shadow.

Noah will be one year to the next June 16,. The mexican footballer also shared a picture in their Stories of Instagram, where he appears smiling next to Sarah and the little celebrated.

Source: Instagram @sarahkohan