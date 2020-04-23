What actors look like in the MCU when they were young

12 years after Iron Man, the MCU has revolutionized the cinema. And today, back on the youth of its actors iconic.

It is in 2008 that Iron Man arrives to the cinema, to officially launch the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 12 years and 24 Marvel movies later, the super heroes are everywhere and the universe has never been so well worn. The many films we have made (re)discover the talent of several actors and actresses, and all of them have come a long way since their youth until their physical transformation amazing in the MCU. So before you launch into a marathon Marvel on Disney+discover what looked like Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and other stars of the MCU when they were young.