What are Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc and other F1 drivers during the outbreak of coronavirus

With the first nine races of the Formula One season cancelled, to keep the fans entertained at the home has now become a top priority.

In a sport that travels the world for nearly nine months of the year, sit at home with little to do is a concept to which most drivers are not used.

In normal circumstances, the season would now be four races in depth with Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China behind. Nevertheless, the year has been more like home than home.

Driving tractors in a farm in Perth to the navigation on the hills and frosts of Finland, here’s what some F1 drivers have done during the lockout.

Lewis Hamilton is the name on the lips of most people in regards to the F1, the man is expected to equal the record of seven world titles of Michael Schumacher when the season resumes later this year.

Usually active on social media, the British had been silent during the lock-in period, posting positive messages, praise for the NHS and even a taste of his simulator Monday afternoon.

This is in contrast with the selfies in the gym that we usually see in 35 years during the racing season active.

Without action on the right track, it is Daniel Ricciardo who has been entertaining fans on social networks.

The star of Renault has decided to stay in his family home in Perth, after the postponement of the Grand Prix of Australia.

Away from his routine daily workout, the player 30-year-old is amused to a new level, from driving a tractor around the farm at parkour, and has even launched in a series of challenges online against the cricketer Marcus Stoinis and the snowboarder Scotty James.

The driver of Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, took his distance from the social home in Nastola, Finland, with his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell.

With temperatures as low as zero degrees, the pair did not let the cold weather derail their active lifestyle. Instead, they have done the cycling, walking, hiking and even fishing on a daily basis.

One of the most popular names of the grid, Charles Leclerc illuminates the virtual races of the Grand Prix from his apartment in Monaco.

The 22 year old has won her second victory on Sunday after taking the checkered flag on the track in Shanghai.

Practice five hours a day has filled a gap during these uncertain times because the drivers do not race in the foreseeable future.

The team-mate of Ferrari Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel, has reconciled with family life and training at his home in Heppenheim, Germany.

The quadruple world champion is the only driver without a presence on social networks. And he must be really bored recently agreed to do a rare Q and R in the social networks of the Scuderia.

In the chat of five minutes, there were no great revelations, just some advice for fans to stay at home.

Contingent, Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon have been flat on their simulators, while maintaining their fitness level on a daily basis.

Pierre Gasly, meanwhile, took advantage of the lock-in period to concentrate on his conditioning with the trainer Pyry Salmela.

The French had planned to stay in Dubai between the Grands Prix in Australia and Bahrain. And when the lockout began, he chose to stay in the Uae, rather than return him home in his apartment in Milan.

When Gasly is resting after a day of hard training, he looks at Ozark on Netflix and playing Call of Duty and FIFA on Playstation.

Carlos Sainz is educated in a different way, picking the brain of his engineer Tom Stallard with the aim of improving its knowledge of the technical side of Formula 1.

His team-mate McLaren Lando Norris has kept the smile on the faces of racing fans during the lockout, posting funny videos on his stories Instagram and resulting in her garden in Somerset.

The driver of Williams, George Russell, has traded his apartment in west London to isolate himself in the spacious surroundings of the Cambridgeshire.

Far work on the simulator, the English language has made the bike inside, made of weight, bed, cut the grass, and even shaves the hair of his coach Aleix Casanovas.

Esteban Ake has made three hours of racing on a simulator every day on Gran Turismo in Normandy, France, before a workout to fill another empty day.

In these uncertain times, it is difficult to make forecasts about the recovery of the season.

For the moment, all of what the drivers can do is to continue to train and continue to test their courage on the simulator in the hope that things will change in the not too distant future.

Drivers finding new ways to occupy between the time, the fans do not complain really.

