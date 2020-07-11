What are the 10 stars to the best paid in Instagram ?

Outside of his professional activities, people have realized that Instagram could also be a source of income. Here are 10 stars who have won the award in the past few months, according to the classification of the british firm of Hopper HQ. The amounts listed in parentheses are the amount earned for each publication.

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (704.000 $ – 623.600 €)

The brazilian footballer and star of the PSG, which has 139 million subscribers, never misses the opportunity to raise and promote the products of some brands, such as cans of the famous drink red bull or Nike shoes.

Taylor Swift (722.000 $ – 639.000 Euros)

The singer of country-pop in the united states is very active in this social network, the proliferation of selfies to talk about his passion for cats, fashion, music, without forgetting their fans and their political commitments.

Justin Bieber (747.000 $ – 662.000 €)



The canadian singer loves to the stage with his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. And her addiction to Instagram dates back to 2011. Today, Justin Bieber is followed by 140 million subscribers. And it’s paying off.



Beyoncé Knowles (770.000 $ – 682.000 €)

Beyond reign over the empire of music with her husband, rapper Jay Z, Queen B. is a formidable business woman that controls her image and those around her with an iron hand. Beyoncé publishes, among other things, photos of your clothing its own brand of Ivy Park, created in collaboration with Adidas.



Selena Gomez (848.000 $ – 751.000 Eur)

More than 182 million subscribers after the ex of Justin Bieber. What is of interest to brands, like Puma, or the bags of Coach that Selena Gomez has been working for several months. The interpreter of “Back to you” has also used Instagram to make the pub of your brand of beauty, of Rare Beauty, exclusively at Sephora.

Ariane Grande (853.000 $ – 755.000 €)

However, another pop star who figure in the top 10 of the personalities of the best paid in Instagram. Ariane Grande records of not less than 193 millions of fans. And full of to publish with a regular basis, an incredible number of selfie… with or without false eyelashes.

Kim Kardashian (858.000 $ – 760.000 €)

When she is not with her husband, rapper Kanye West – that the dream of the president of the united States – and their four children, the business woman, bimbo become a billionaire, appears in a glamorous look and sexy to show all the products that make your makeup line called the “KKW Beauty”.

Cristiano Ronaldo (889.000 $ – 787.000 Euros)

It is the athlete that wins the most amount of money on Instagram. The star of portugal, Juventus of Turin, and five times the golden ball is awarded to more of 785,000 euros by post. To ensure its associations, is published as soon as possible, information on the new collection of Nike, nutritional supplements, Herbalife, or even shampoos anti-dandruff brand Clear.

Kylie Jenner (986.000 $ – There Are 873,000 Euros)

For a long time it has occupied the first place in the standings. But the star of reality tv and influenceuse drops to second place after a K. Or that should not be defeat.

Kylie Jenner has been shown not to lack of resources, and to increase interventions in Instagram to regain his status of number one.



Dwayne Johnson (1.015.000 $ – 898.695 €)

The ex-wrestler and actor of the franchise of “Jumanji” or “Fast and Furious” is the champion of all the categories, bringing together 189 million subscribers. In your account, in addition to the videos of your workouts and muscle in the gym, for example, is the pub of his own brand of Tequila, Teramana. “The Rock” shake the canvas.



