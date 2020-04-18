What are the 5 best covers of Win Butler

On April 14, 1980, but the great Win Butler, as we all know for being the lead singer and one of the creative minds of Arcade Fire. Since he became famous with the group in 2004 with Funeral, It has maintained its prestige as one of the most important musicians of his generation, and perhaps these past few years.thanks to the mix sound huge and rich that exists in the discography of the group, since they are one of the few who can afford to play no matter what, and they will come out very well.

Over the years, he has continued to release records with Arcade Fire, who have become instant classics, such as Neon Bible, The Suburbs and Reflektor, always maintaining the quality in his compositions. It is through this that they began to be respected not just by the groups that have grown to their sides, but also by of true music legends such as David Bowie, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry of Blondie, Beck and up to Aaron Paul has worked with them. Yeah Jesse Pinkman himself, Breaking Bad.

In 2017, Canadians are back with Everything Now, their last studio album, and since one does not know large-thing of Win Butler and his company up to the present, which it was announced on social networks that they were working on the sixth album of Arcade Fire. Around the lead singer of the band, there are things quite curious, such as when it is released at Vive Latino 2014 disguised to see Mikel Erentxun to play his version of “there is a light that never goes out” by The Smiths or when he executed the false versions of Daft Punk.

But one of the facets least known of Win Butler is his love for the covers.Well, in recent times (alone or with large guests), it launched its own versions of songs that we all love. But hey, You just have to talk about it, we’ll then review some of the blankets that the leader of Arcade Fire has launchedsome may have had and other that no one saw coming.

“Rebel Rebel” by David Bowir with Kurt Vile

This is not a secret for anyone that Win, and members of Arcade Fire are both big fans of David Bowie. His dream was realized when the legendary musician English has played “Wake Up” with them and years later, he would make an appearance on the album Reflektor.

Nearly four months after the death of Bowie, mr. butler at a party where were artists like Charlie XCX, Bethany Cosantino and more, the idea came to him to go on stage with his friend Kurt Vile, Nick Zinner there Brian Chase of Yeah yeah yeah, Jaleel of TV on the radio and the producer Brand money to play the classic “Rebel Rebel”. He could not make a better tribute to one of his heroes.

“Heart of Glass” with Debbie Harry of Blondie

In 2014 Arcade Fire has been one of the main acts of the festival Coachella, where they exhibited the grand Reflektor. During the two weekends that the festival lasted, the group released a couple of aces in the manga like Beck playing next to them “Controversy” of Prince, but without doubt the best thing was to see Debbie Harry with Win Butler and company play one of the classics from Blondie, “Heart Of Glass”. One of those blankets that you really have to thank you for staying alive.

“Born in the United States.” by Bruce Springsteen

Although you already have the nationality and that you feel more canadian than maple syrup, the jiar jiar, Win Butler was born in the United States, to be precise in The Woodlands, Texas. Then, when they called in 2016 to give a performance with the jazz group from Preservation Hall during the event Jam The Vote – to raise awareness of the importance of voting – He did not hesitate to play one of the songs the more patriotic of this country, “Born in the USA”. the chief Springsteen with a touch jazzy and even nostalgic.

“Hotline Bling” to Drake with Miguel and Kamasi Washington

It may be the cover for the odd one in this listbut believe it or not, it happened. In 2016 and during the festival Okeechobee a superband formed by Win Butler, Miguel, Marcus Mumford, and Kamasi Washington. That night, they played songs from groups such as The Clash, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and much more the moment that drew the most attention was when they got the “Hotline Bling” Drake -Yes, the song itself-and the truth is that they did nothing wrong.

The mashup between “Jesus Walks” for Kanye West and “Loser” by Beck

Many will remember that, in addition to we offer superb tracks with Arcade Fire, good victory by beating the tracks of mixing behind the decks. His pseudonym of DJ is Microsoft98 and under this name, he travels the world to start dancing. However, when the battle between Kanye West and Beck took place in 2015, he has decided to get creative.

While this trial which itches when the rapper has a crisis of anger after that the blond one was awarded the Grammy for the best album of the year and not her friend, Beyoncé–, Mr. Butler has tried to break the tension between them to create a mashup with two songs of the banner of the two, “Jesus Walks” and “Loser”. Perhaps he could not smooth out the rough edges during the mixing process of these songs, but he has clearly indicated that the two could coexist in the same song.