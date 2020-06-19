What are the fashion brands as accessible as the stars of the worship ?

Kaia Gerber : Musier, Paris In the field of fashion, the daughter of Cindy Crawford has nothing more to prove. If Kaia is the new face of the house of Saint Laurent, and has contracts with the biggest names in fashion, do not hesitate to turn to beautiful brands emerging and accessible. In January 2020, the the it girl he had already seen at the beach of Malibu, wearing the little black dress crochet-Petula the trademark of paris, Musier, which is shown at 190 euros.

Kaia Gerber : Musier, Paris (continued) Launched by the influenceuse and now stylist Anne-Laure But is also known as Adenorah (on Instagram), Musier, Paris is experiencing a growth in the popularity of bluff since the collections have become popular in the social networks. To offer a game mode scratch Musier Paris, it takes an average of 150 euros, you can go in the tank logotypé to 30 euros to the jacket blazer 230.

Kendall Jenner : Paris Georgia The label of the new zealanders found grace in the eyes of the planetary model, Kendall Jenner. Spottée on the streets of New York with the neckline in the shape of a heart, signed in Paris Georgia, Kendall has been able to propel the claw to the category of reference in terms of fashion.

Kendall Jenner : Paris Georgia (continued) Pieces of unique and graphics that suggest that the brand is redefining the codes of luxury, since the collections are built around high quality clothes at affordable prices.

Kate Middleton : Sandro If the Duchess of Cambridge is of all the officers of the outputs of the members of the british Royal family, outside of the red carpet, Kate Middleton loves the brand Sandro. Launched by two sisters of moroccan origin, Evelyne Chétrite and Judith Milgrom, the brand of prêt-à-porter high range has managed to captivate the style sense of Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton : Sandro (continued) Between the stripes, which he wore in his visit to the isle of Wight, and the green dress for the printed material, which she wore for a picnic in London, Kate never loses an opportunity of donning the creations of Sandro.

Hailey Bieber : Levi’s The american star, now the wife of canadian singer Justin Bieber, is adored by the fashion brands of the most prominent, and sometimes, even, the most expensive. Despite a bank account that represents millions of people, Hailey Bieber loves like us, turn to quality brands but with a price reasoned.

Hailey Bieber : Levi’s Become a fashion icon for the californian brand, launched in the year 1853, Hailey never lost an opportunity to put in one of his jeans.

Leïla Bekhti : A. P. C. The French actress, winner of the Cesar of the “best hope” women in 2011 for his remarkable role in ” All that glitters “, likes to wear clothing of haute Couture, as fashion pieces more accessible. The spokesperson of L’oréal, said magazine Being, do not feel différentee of all the regulars” Maje, Sandro, The Kooples, A. P. C. “. ” I’m not looking for necessarily of the essence of fashion, I like clothes that I like and that I feel good. I don’t imagine that you didn’t ! “.

Leïla Bekhti : A. P. C. (suite) The brand is adored in paris, reinforces their creations with a timeless and minimalist design. Created by Jean Touitou has been almost thirty years, A. P. C. perpetuating the DNA of fashion instilled by the stylist. If one wishes to appropriate a model of the brand as Leïla, it is necessary to have a couple of hundreds of euros.

Gigi Hadid : Ralph Lauren Her real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, Gigi background for the brand Ralph Lauren. On Instagram, the planetary model, do not hesitate to advocate for a shirt stamped with the american label of reach of the living room.

Gigi Hadid : the Ralph Lauren (cont’d) And for a good reason, the eldest of the clan Hadid could put the american brand in the top of the list of their addresses mode. Gigi had been chosen to open the ball at the fashion show fall-winter 2019-2020 brand of prêt-a-porter.

Lily-Rose Depp : American Vintage The actress, franco-american, has followed in the footsteps of his illustrious mother, Vanessa Paradis, in front of the muse of the house of Chanel. And if Lily extols the creations of the fashion house better than anyone, she is just as adept at the brands of ready-to-wear that we love too wear.

Lily-Rose Depp : American Vintage (continued) And is that the label of origin marseillaise, American Vintage, launched in 2005 by Michael Azoulay, who sees his models to join the cabinet, Lily-Rose, including the cargot Tineboro, as inspired by the “blue labour” of yesteryear and sample of 125 euros.

Romee Strijd : Helmut Lang The mannequin Dutch, who made a name by scrolling to the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, take pleasure in the garments of fashion, without being necessarily expensive. And this is a jean signed by the austrian brand Helmut Lang, who found grace in the eyes of the Medieval period and the subscribers of Instagram.

Romee Strijd : Helmut Lang (cont.) Recognized as the initiator of the jeans worked, the creator of the self-titled has left a legacy of so indisputable, now under the leadership of the group, Prada Group. And a good news ! Put your hand on a piece of the brand, Helmut Lang, you will need an average of between 100 and 500 euros.

Zendaya : Tommy Hilfiger The actress, singer and american model of many hats, has become in a record time, the muse of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. And for a good reason, if in the city as well as on the catwalks, Zendaya defenders of the clothing of the creator it is not for nothing.

Zendaya : Tommy Hilfiger (suite) The young artist has worked in collaboration with the brand of prêt-à-porter to give life to collections capsule inspired in the 70’s, directed to” celebrate the women in your uniqueness “.

Meghan Markle : Mother denim Meghan Markle, who earlier this year relinquished his title of royal highness, we like to turn to the brand of luxury for his many appearances in the media on the red carpet. And if your taste in fashion is indisputable, the Duchess of Sussex, as well is wearing clothes accessible, as evidenced by this photo where Meghan aborait a jean signed by Mother Denim.

Meghan Markle : Mother denim (here) Launched in 2010 by Lela Becker and Tim Keading, the label of california suggests jeans and captivating adapatent for all types of body.

Marion Cotillard : High The actress and activist French, chosen as the muse of the house of Dior, is a veteran of the red carpet and the red carpet of the Cannes film Festival. If in these times, Marion is dressed with costumes of high fashion, out of the camera, the companion of the director Guillaume Canet, is moving towards the more accessible of the brands.

Marion Cotillard : High Strong (continued) As she revealed to Vogue magazine, Marion” like the creations of High “. The Italian house was launched in 2012 by Giada Forte and her brother Paolo, focuses on femininity in the testimony of an ancient know-how made in Italy. Between the swimsuits for the golden details, the sexy body or even dress shirts bohemians, all styles are output, at an average price of 200 euros.

Meghan Markle : J. Crew The Duchess of Sussex, likes to make appearances, dressed by their favourite brands, without having to pay a thousand and a hundred. In July and September of 2018, Meghan Markle had been seen with two-piece cults the brand of prêt-à-porter of america, J. Crew. That is to say, a cover of the wicker, and a dress of denim of the season.

Meghan Markle : J. Crew (continued) The label mixes brilliantly with the styles at once bohemian and classic, and this, starting from 80 euros.

Kate Middleton : Castañer Launched in the year 1927 by Luis Castañer label iberian sees his sneakers luxury of sliding to the feet of the Duchess of Cambridge. And for a good reason, the models reflect the craftsmanship of quality mini price.