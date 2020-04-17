What are the Leagues in the world that do not have promotion and relegation?

José Andrés Díaz López

Mexico city / 17.04.2020 17:55:45





After the announcement of Enrique Bonilla on the abolition of descent and ascent in the mexican soccer for the next five yearsour country joins the list of nations that have the same system in their leagues; none of them is Latin american or europeanbut all are quite sui generis, both because of the distance that they have with Mexico as it is unknown who they are.

There is one, the Major League Soccer, which is not exotic but it comes in the sack of the Leagues that have no ascent or descent. The league of the united States met in this 2020 its first 25 years of existence; in that quarter of a century has never had a second divisionbeyond that there are competitions such as the USL Championship and the USL League Two.

In Oceania there are two leagues that are also governed by the same system. The A-League of Australia (where he plays Ulises Davila with the Wellington Phoenix) and the ISPS Handa Premiership of New Zealand. In none of the two countries, there is the system of promotion and relegation, plus they are only a few machines. In New Zealand play 10 and Australia 11, counting the Wellington Phoenix is new zealand.

India is another of the examples of leagues exotic and they do not have the system of promotion and relegation. In that country, where he recently played Enrique Esqueda with the East Bengals, the Indian SuperLeague it is not governed by that system; however, the pair is the I-League, where he played Ulises Dávila with the Delhi Dynamos and that is not governed by the system of promotion and relegation.

Finally, there is also the Canadian Premier League of Canada, which just kicked off last year in 2019. It is made up by only seven teams and have no relegation or promotion.

There are other cases that began their tournaments with no ascents or descents, as it was the J League in Japan that was founded in 1992, but since the creation of the J2 (Second Division) in 1999, began with the format of ascend and descend to teams according to their performance, beyond that from that year have made several changes in how many rise, many fall, and also at some time implemented a system similar to what in Mexico we know it as “promotion”.