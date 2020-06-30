What are the main of the series of Amazon Prime Video ?

Netflix has the concern. Is that the giant of e-commerce has significantly raised the standard in recent times for a position to be a serious competitor in the face to the pioneer of the entertainment streaming. And this in particular thanks to its lovely collection of the series… Round the shows that can not miss on Amazon Prime Video, the best original creations of the platform to the works cults of the small screen.

Soccer fans will definitely enjoy the documentary offered by Amazon Prime Video, like the one that follows the rite of the Blue in 2018 “, Hasn the heart of the epic Russian“or that other one who immerses us in the behind the scenes of the City of Manchester, for “all-or-nothing“or of the “the destiny of a champion“of Raphael Varane. For its part, the addicted to reality tv, without a doubt, have continued with a passion Island Of Lovethe new number of hearts to take, made in France by another that Nabilla. And while fans of the film should enjoy their exquisite collection of movies, it is for sure a category that puts all the world is agree on Amazon Prime Video : series.

While waiting for the arrival of one who will be doing the event on the platform next year, we speak of course of the The lord of the rings (which has already been granted the title of the series, the most expensive of all time due to its colossal budget of nearly a billion dollars!!!), it must be said that the catalogue of the giant of e-commerce is already well stocked. We already have available — and unlimited with the subscription will be available directly as an option in the box SFR — shows that have marked the small screen, Amazon acquired, in the image of Netflix, many original creations. The works that do not have to be ashamed of those that are present in its competitor, or in the main tv channels in the traditional way.

The best original series from Amazon Prime

If Netflix is being waged in the world of streaming, with the original titles, such as The House Of Paper or Strange Things, Amazon Prime Video, also produces a beautiful series, exclusively on its platform. To begin with Jack Ryan. After having been incarnated on screen by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine, the famous spy created by Tom Clancy to be reborn here in the guise of John Krasiński. The first two seasons of his adventures have even met with such success, that he was entitled to a third, long-awaited by the fans…

And this Jack Ryan it is far from being the only one to make a sensation in Amazon Prime Video. While one can cite, in particular, the super-heroic The Guysthe delicious Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge, or the unexpected turn of Patrick Stewart in Star Trek : Picard among the best original creations of the platform, which makes the force of this last is especially its ability to attract the cream of the cream of Hollywood. Take Back home for example, you pay a certain Julia Roberts for season 1, or Hunters it has been used by the great Al Pacino. Not to mention the fantastic The Carnival Of The Row and his duet glamour formed by Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. As many castings five-star hotel are a series of quality really premium in Amazon Prime !

Top 10 original series for Amazon Prime Video :

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Guys

Star Trek : Picard

Fleabag

The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel

American Gods

Upload

Harry Bosch

Hannah

The Man in The high Castle

Top-10 of the original series in a casting shock on Amazon Prime Video :

The hunters (with Al Pacino)

The carnival of the Row (with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne)

Back home (with Julia Roberts, and Janelle Monae)

Modern love (with Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Andy Garcia, Tina Fey…)

Mozart in the Jungle (with Gael García Bernal)

Good Omens (with David Tennant and Michael Sheen)

Goliath (Billy Bob Thorton)

I Love the Cock (with Kevin Bacon)

Of the hand of God (with Ron Perlman)

The Widow (with Kate Beckinsale)

The cult series also on Amazon Prime

The news is good. But the classics, it is indispensable. Amazon has understood this, and suffice it to say that in this plan-here the business of e-commerce outperforms its competitor Netflix. Its own streaming platform, has many, and many of the cult series, which will be the joy of all generations.

Among the more “recent”, that consider real successes of the small screen, such as the unbeatable Grey’s anatomy, of which the first 15 seasons can be found on Amazon Prime Video, while the 16 has just been completed across the Atlantic. On the side of the comedies, you will also be able to binge watcher of all The Big Bang Theory if you lack since it came out of the small skylight over the last year. And for the more nostalgic among you, it seems that the platform has found all the series that we have watched grow up, the The prince of Bel-Air to Smallvillepassing by Dawson, Roswellor… A nanny ! This should remind you of the sacred memories !

Top 5 of the series to do with the nostalgia of childhood in Amazon Prime Video :

The Prince of Bel-Air

Mr. Bean

A nanny

Ally McBeal

Seinfeld

Top 5 of the series that will remind you of the teens on Amazon Prime Video :

Dawson Creek

Smallville

The Brothers Scott

Roswell

Vampire Diaries

Top 5 comedies of which we can’t get enough of Amazon Prime Video :

The Big Bang Theory

How I Met Your Mother

The Office (US)

The Modern Family

Weeds

Top 10 series mega cults on Amazon Prime Video :

Buffy

Lost : Missing

Grey’s anatomy

Desperate Women

Downtown Abbey

Dr. House

The Doctor Who

NCIS

Sons of Anarchy

Nip/Tuck

