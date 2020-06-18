What are the most beautiful duet of father-daughter in the stars ?

Jonger between fame and fatherhood, this is the difficult challenge these men have been and are still facing. They, themselves, are famous, or that their daughters have become, these parents have to learn to live with their children, while the management of time jobs of each one, and the pressure imposed by the media coverage. Sometimes a difficult task, and that is both for the children of these stars, which should grow in the shadow of the actors, footballers, singers…
Duos of father-daughter accomplices
But this does not prevent the observation of the beautiful relationship of father and daughter, between the stars, despite the fact that, sometimes, some discord. On the contrary. If some make the choice of the discretion vis-à-vis their children, as is the case of Ryan Reynolds and his daughter Agnes, others such as Will Smith or David Beckham, have decided to reveal at the great day of his relationship with his daughters worshipped. Hugs, kisses, appearances in the media… so many gestures that prove your love.
Thus, it has been seen to grow through the press and social media small-Willow Smith, Harper Beckham, or even particularly admired Lily-Rose Depp, always next to their dads. “Lily-Rose tells me everything,” he had said to Johnny Depp for the Daily Mail when he was 16 years of age. When other work together, as Serge and his daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg.
In pictures, here are some of the more duos of father-daughter in the stars.
Harper & David Beckham
Bob Thomas/Popperfoto via Getty Images
David Beckham, a footballer of renown, and his daughter Harper Seven Beckham, age 8, born of his union with Victoria Beckham. Learn to love football, his passion, taking his son to see the games and making him take lessons.
Willow and Will Smith
Will Smith, american actor, and daughter Willow, the singer of 19 years.
Carla and David Ginola
Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images
David Ginola, French footballer, and his daughter Carla Ginola, influenceuse 25 years.
North and Kanye West
Kanye West, rapper, producer, director and designer of america, and their eldest daughter, North, for 7 years.
5/17
Ines and Ryan Reynolds
Lily-Rose and Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp, the actor, is the father of Lily-Rose, age 21, of her union with the singer Vanessa Paradis. Lily-Rose Depp has a career of renown in the modeling and has worked for the largest, such as Chanel. She is also an actress (The King, The faithful Man, The planetarium).
Charlotte and Serge Gainsbourg
Jean Pimentel/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images
Serge Gainsbourg, composer, singer and her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg when she was young. It is now 48 years of age and became an actress and a singer. Her mother is Jane Birkin.
Zoe and Lenny Kravitz
Stephane Cardinale Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz, singer, and his daughter Zoë Kravitz, 31 years of age as of the date of the actress, in particular in the series Big Little Lies.
Laura Smet and Johnny Hallyday
Serge BENHAMOU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Johnny Hallyday, a singer and favorite of the French, and their daughter, Laura Smet, 36 years of age, the actress. His mother is Nathalie Baye.
Sofia and Lionel Richie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lionel Richie, singer, and their daughter, Sophia, 21 years. The young woman is a model and has been the muse of many successful brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, or Chanel.
Sofia and Francis Ford Coppola
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Daughter of film director Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now, The Godfather), Sofia Coppola is also a filmmaker. Lost in Translationone of their films, was the oscar-Winning Best original screenplay in 2003.
Anouchka and Alain Delon
Stephane Cardinale Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Alain Delon, actor, and his daughter Anouchka Delon, the actress also.
Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus, the singer and former Hannah Montanaand her father Billy Ray Cyrus, the actor and star of the country in the united States.
John and Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon, an actress, and his father, John, a former doctor.
John and Jennifer Aniston
range of Hunter/Corbis via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston, the actress, and his father, John, Greek actor.
Simone Alexandra and Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock”
Dwayne Johnson, actor and former professional wrestler, and his daughter, Susan Alexandra, who often accompanies on the red carpet. She is 18 years of age.
Ireland and Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin, actor, and his daughter, Ireland, mannequin, 24 years of age.
