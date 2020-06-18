Home CELEBRITIES What are the most beautiful duet of father-daughter in the stars ?

What are the most beautiful duet of father-daughter in the stars ?

By
Kim Lee
-
0
19


Jonger between fame and fatherhood, this is the difficult challenge these men have been and are still facing. They, themselves, are famous, or that their daughters have become, these parents have to learn to live with their children, while the management of time jobs of each one, and the pressure imposed by the media coverage. Sometimes a difficult task, and that is both for the children of these stars, which should grow in the shadow of the actors, footballers, singers…

Duos of father-daughter accomplices

But this does not prevent the observation of the beautiful relationship of father and daughter, between the stars, despite the fact that, sometimes, some discord. On the contrary. If some make the choice of the discretion vis-à-vis their children, as is the case of Ryan Reynolds and his daughter Agnes, others such as Will Smith or David Beckham, have decided to reveal at the great day of his relationship with his daughters worshipped. Hugs, kisses, appearances in the media… so many gestures that prove your love.

Thus, it has been seen to grow through the press and social media small-Willow Smith, Harper Beckham, or even particularly admired Lily-Rose Depp, always next to their dads. “Lily-Rose tells me everything,” he had said to Johnny Depp for the Daily Mail when he was 16 years of age. When other work together, as Serge and his daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg.

In pictures, here are some of the more duos of father-daughter in the stars.

1/17

Harper & David Beckham

Related Post:  Melania Trump : his phone call to Brigitte Macron in full pandemic

Bob Thomas/Popperfoto via Getty Images

David Beckham, a footballer of renown, and his daughter Harper Seven Beckham, age 8, born of his union with Victoria Beckham. Learn to love football, his passion, taking his son to see the games and making him take lessons.

Also read :

David Beckham is the best dad in the world ?

2/17

Willow and Will Smith

Will Smith, american actor, and daughter Willow, the singer of 19 years.

3/17

Carla and David Ginola

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

David Ginola, French footballer, and his daughter Carla Ginola, influenceuse 25 years.

4/17

North and Kanye West

Kanye West, rapper, producer, director and designer of america, and their eldest daughter, North, for 7 years.

5/17

Ines and Ryan Reynolds

6/17

Lily-Rose and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, the actor, is the father of Lily-Rose, age 21, of her union with the singer Vanessa Paradis. Lily-Rose Depp has a career of renown in the modeling and has worked for the largest, such as Chanel. She is also an actress (The King, The faithful Man, The planetarium).

7/17

Charlotte and Serge Gainsbourg

Jean Pimentel/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images

Serge Gainsbourg, composer, singer and her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg when she was young. It is now 48 years of age and became an actress and a singer. Her mother is Jane Birkin.

Also read :

  • Love story : Charlotte Gainsbourg and Yvan Attal

  • Love story : Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg

8/17

Zoe and Lenny Kravitz

Stephane Cardinale Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz, singer, and his daughter Zoë Kravitz, 31 years of age as of the date of the actress, in particular in the series Big Little Lies.

9/17

Laura Smet and Johnny Hallyday

Serge BENHAMOU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Johnny Hallyday, a singer and favorite of the French, and their daughter, Laura Smet, 36 years of age, the actress. His mother is Nathalie Baye.

10/17

Sofia and Lionel Richie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lionel Richie, singer, and their daughter, Sophia, 21 years. The young woman is a model and has been the muse of many successful brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, or Chanel.

11/17

Sofia and Francis Ford Coppola

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Daughter of film director Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now, The Godfather), Sofia Coppola is also a filmmaker. Lost in Translationone of their films, was the oscar-Winning Best original screenplay in 2003.

Also read :

Iris Brey : “the experience of women who are interested in the filmmakers,”

12/17

Anouchka and Alain Delon

Stephane Cardinale Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Alain Delon, actor, and his daughter Anouchka Delon, the actress also.

Also read :

Alain Delon and the women in his life

13/17

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, the singer and former Hannah Montanaand her father Billy Ray Cyrus, the actor and star of the country in the united States.

14/17

John and Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon, an actress, and his father, John, a former doctor.

Also read :

Reese Witherspoon, american style

15/17

John and Jennifer Aniston

range of Hunter/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston, the actress, and his father, John, Greek actor.

Also read :

Why dream that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are recovering as a couple ?

16/17

Simone Alexandra and Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock”

Dwayne Johnson, actor and former professional wrestler, and his daughter, Susan Alexandra, who often accompanies on the red carpet. She is 18 years of age.

Also read :

The 10 accounts of Instagram’s most followed in the world in 2020

17/17

Ireland and Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin, actor, and his daughter, Ireland, mannequin, 24 years of age.

Also read :

  • The tender farewell letter from Nicolas Bedos to his father, Guy Bedos

  • The touching letter of Amélie Nothomb at her father, who died on the first day of the isolation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2019 D1 Softball News - All Rights Reserved.