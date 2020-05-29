what are the new movies and shows to see in June 2020 ?

Every month, Amazon Prime Video gets new content, which can benefit its subscribers. In June of 2020, this are several series catalog who join the platform.

Amazon Prime Video

It is one of the many services included in France in the premium offering from Amazon. On apps and web version, it combines a catalog of movies and series already released updated regularly with original productions. Premium costs € 49 per yearwith a month’s free trial.

Each month, the catalog of Amazon Prime Video is enriched. In the Face of Netflix and its plan of attack to kick of dozens of new original programs, the platform SVOD Amazon has trouble making the weight. But little by little, she built up a catalog of quality, thanks to exclusives like The Boysbut also of the cult series that provide a lot of hearing, as The Office, How I Met Your Mother or Dawson.

In June 2020, Amazon adds a whole underwater series that some have already looked at in a loop, as Nip/Tuck, Smallville, Fringe, The Brothers Scott, The Prince of Bel-Air or The Vampire Diaries. Side house program, you can bet on Heirs of the Night.

The subscription Amazon Prime Video is included in the subscription to Amazon Prime (49 euros per year, or € 5.99 per month), which provides access to delivery terms that are more advantageous (or an abo Switch Online).

The contents are classified by category and then by release date. All of our selections for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available here.

Series

Smallville, season 1 to 9 — June 3

You remember the trilogy of Saturday on M6 ? Well this appointment — the Saturday, on the M6 channel — broadcast for example Smallvillethe series focuses on the teenage years of Superman (when he is not yet Superman, then).

Nip/Tuck, season 1 to 5 — June 3

The tormented life of two cosmetic surgeons very popular. Black comedy, love story heart-wrenching scenes and medical explicit in the program.

Newport Beach, season 1 to 4 — June 3

The Vampire Diaries, season 1 to 8 — June 3

A pretty young girl is torn between two brothers vampires — kissers. Under its air of series am bullshitting, The Vampire Diaries reveals itself quickly as a Buffy the vampire slayer 2.0. In short, it is much better than what we think.

The Prince of Bel-Air, season 1 to 6 — June 3

If you are told Will Smith ?

The Brothers Scott, season 1 to 9 — June 3

Beautiful women, handsome guys. And, in the middle, two half-brothers that everything separates. After so many years, you have the right to assume.

Fringe, season 1 to 5 — June 3

Animal Kingdom, season 1 to 3 — June 3

Adaptation of the excellent film Animal Kingdomcentered on a family of criminals.

Lego City Adventures, season 1 — 3 June

El Presidente, season 1 — June 5

The scandal of the affair of a small president of club of football of chile that comes out of the shadows to become a key player of a club of 150 million dollars. Conspiracy and fraud are of the party.

Heirs of the Night, season 1 — June 5

Another thing with vampires, for a history of old clans that need to unite their forces. Classic.

The Handmaid”s Tale, season 3 — 6 June

One of the best series dystopian in recent years. A fourth season is in preparation.

Modern Family, season 10 — June 15

LOL : Last One Laughing Australia — June 19

The pitch gives you the desire : ten actors are locked in a house with the task of making others laugh while remaining 100 % serious. Laughs best who laughs last.

Bibi & Tina — June 30,

It was on Netflix at one time.

Movies

The Best of Enemies — June 1

An adaptation of the story “The Best of Enemies : Race and Redemption in the New South” by Osha Gray Davidson.

Rogue Warfare — 1st June

Z series in order : a group that brings together the best military in the world is trained to fight terrorism.

Rogue Warfare : The Hunt — 1st of June

Second nanar in sight.

Rogue Warfare 3 : Death of a Nation — 1st June

Never two without three.

7500 — 19 June

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) plays a airplane pilot threatened by armed men while he flies between Berlin and Paris.

Chicken Run — June 19

Wallace and Gromit with chickens (which is really good).

Humor

Baptiste Lecaplain – Origins — 2 June

Elie Semoun – share — 3 June

Photo credit of the a : Warner Bros.