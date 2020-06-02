what are these black squares on Instagram ?

The death of George Floyd, an African-American 46-year-old killed by a white policeman on the 25th of may last, caused a real wave of indignation on social networks. The critiques that the celebrities have joined in showing their support to the black community : Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Steve Carell, Barack Obama, or even Omar Sy are committed, while Celine Dion has held recalled in a message upsetting that”It is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist“. This Tuesday, June 2, the singer Ricky Martin has in turn taken a position, stating : “I’m going to make a break, in the name of benevolence, in the name of social justice“. He published in the wake of a black square on his account Instagram.

The #BlackOutTuesday”

This black square appeared repeatedly on the social network. As explained in The Guardianit corresponds to a decision of the industry of american music to put their activities on pause during the whole day and to observe a ““day break” in the wake of the death of George Floyd and protests that are raging across the country“. “A day of reflection and looking for ways to move forward in solidarity“said the label Sony, while several album releases planned for this week have been postponed. This black square, for a “black Tuesday“(“BlackOutTuesday”) appeared on Instagram, simply légendé hashtags “#blacklivesmatter“, “#theshowmustbepaused“and “#blacktuesday“on the accounts of Billie Eilish or even the Rolling Stones. These were quickly followed by worldwide stars and all the universe like Emma Watson or Jennifer Aniston.

A global movement

In addition to the black squares on Instagram, the MTV networks and BET went off for eight minutes, and 46 seconds to support the movement Black Lives Matter. But personalities and anonymous around the world have followed also the movement BlackOutTuesday : in France, Vitaa, or Slimane have posted the image on Instagram, just like Lola Séchan, Amel Bent, Jarry and Nabilla.