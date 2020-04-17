what are today the actors of the saga Harry Potter ?

Harry Potter : a saga that has marked a whole generation

This April 14 was broadcast on TF1 the movie Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stonefirst installment of a long saga to success. The first feature-length film, resulting from the adaptation of the works of the writer J. K Rowling was such a success that eight other films have seen the light of day eventually.

Strong of its success, the film series reported a total of almost eight billion dollars at the box office. But the success story does arrrête not there, since thanks to their game of interpretation, many stars have been rewarded over the years in which the main actor Daniel Radcliffe to nine times or even the sublime actress Emma Watson on 12 occasions.

If some of the stars of the movie are returned to you quickly in the anonymity after the end of the filming of the last installment in 2011, others have continued to leap out of the screen at the cinema as Daniel Radciffe in The Lady in black in 2012, Elusive 2 in 2016 or Jungle in 2017.

Planet you can discover the before/after of the stars of the cult of the saga Harry Potter !