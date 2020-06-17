what are we going to see this summer ?





The adaptation of the comic book of 1998, hits screens July 22nd. Output Mushu, the songs and the love story : the girl power takes the upper hand in this film show a total efficiency. Beautiful story that this movie Rodrigo Sorogoyen, in the room of 22 July : the end of a duel. After having lost her son in horrible circumstances, a woman meets a teenager that reminds him of this missing child. Their relationship with the disorder as much as it will help to rebuild. A film solar, despite its theme. Related Post: LV Pont9, here is the it-bag of the summer Room 8 July, this first film about racism in our society (and within the entertainment industry) is the comedy of the summer. Jean-Pascal Zadi, also known as co-producer, plays a comedian in the unemployment, that decides to organize a march against discrimination : calls for the support of the most influential people of the community (Joeystarr, Lilian Thuram, Eric Judor, Omar Sy in their own roles). Any funny also that impact, puts us all in the face of our contradictions, this comedy is a true success.

see our interview) the fate of 15 July. The actor and director was entrusted to Arnaud Ducret, the role of a divorced woman who agrees to live as a roommate with an old friend, also separated. Very soon, their home becomes the refuge of all the individuals in the area.” data-reactid=”28″>Grand Prix at the Festival of comedy of L’alpe d’huez, the third film of Michaël Youn (see interview) is to be released on the 15th of July. The actor and director was entrusted to Arnaud Ducret, the role of a divorced woman who agrees to live as a roommate with an old friend, also separated. Very soon, their home becomes the refuge of all the individuals in the area.

I want to shake this summer ? Appointment on the 19th of August to discover the actress and singer Janelle Monae on the skin of a writer, trapped in a world of horror that she must discover the secret.