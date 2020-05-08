What became of the actors from the series ?

After “Big Bang Theory”, The Two continues in the register of the comedy, and the short format, offering a new cult series to watch again and again without moderation : “How I met your mother“!
Aired from 2005 to 2014, the series is narrated by Bob Saget (“The feast in the house”) tells us in 9 seasons of how Ted met the mother of his children. On the occasion of this distribution, consider a newthey of the key players in this series, what are they now after the judgment of this story unforgettable ?
So start by the character at the center of the plot main, Ted Mosby. It is interpreted by Josh Radnor. After “How I met your mother” it embodied the role of the surgeon Jedediah Foster in both seasons of “Mercy Street”a series occurring during the civil war which follows two nurses, volunteers from opposing camps. It has been the’see in “Grey’s Anatomy” and in the season 1 of the series “Rise” in 2018. Away slightly comedy, Josh Radnor is also a singer and musician.
The cult Barney Stinson is played by Neil Patrick Harris. After the series “How I met your mother”the actor has been tremendously successful. Chaining the different movies, it has, for example, played Desi Collings in “Gone Girl”. He has presented the Oscars and launched a talk show. Recently it was the star of the “The disastrous Adventures of the orphans Baudelaire”. On the side of his private life, he had twins in 2010 with her husband David Burtka.
Marshall Ericksenhalf of Lily was played by Jason Segel. It can boast of having rubbed shoulders with stars such as Cameron Diaz in “Sextape”James Franco and Emma Watson in “It is the end”. Or even Rooney Mara and Robert Redford in “The discovery”.
Robin Scherbatsky interpreted by Cobie Smulders has not rested for a single second. It has to be chained movies for Marvel with “Captain America” and “The Avengers” in the role of agent Maria Hill. She has starred in many films such as “Jack Reacher : Never Go Back” alongside Tom Cruise.
The character of Lily Aldrin is played by Alyson Hannigan. It will always remain the face worship stories “American Pie”, “Buffy against the vampires” et “How I met your mother”. Mother of two children with Alexis Denisof, an actor of the series HIMYMshe is particularly focused on his private life. It has, nevertheless, seen in “The McCarthys” and the voice of winter in the series for children “The princess Sofia”.
