What became of the actors of Veronica Mars ?

Kristen Bell was discovered thanks to Veronica Mars, and she has continued her television career. Of comedies to series, she excels in comic roles. Her second big role is probably the one of Eleanor in the series crazy The Good Place.

Thing often less known in France : Kristen Bell has also lent her voice to several characters. It was she who was hiding behind the voice of Gossip Girl. But it has also doubled the voice of Anna in ” the Snow Queen.

Beside personal life, Kristen Bell, 39 years old, is in a relationship with actor Dax Shepard since 2007. They became engaged in 2010 but chose to wait until gay marriage is legalized in California to round the cape. When the bill is passed in 2013, Kristen Bell has asked her fiance officially in the wedding… on Twitter ! They were married four months later, at a ceremony without guests and where Kristen Bell had swapped the traditional white dress for a black suit ! They are now parents of two daughters : Lincoln (age 6) and Delta (4 years). On social networks, their humour and their family life have attracted many users !