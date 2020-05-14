What becomes of Arnold Schwarzenegger ?

First body builder, then actor and politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger is a true jack-of-all. In the course of his career, he has won five titles Mr. Universe, was elected governor of California and appeared in numerous films became cult classics : “True Lies “, ” Predator “, ” Total Recall “, ” Commando “… However, it is mostly the saga Terminator that has allowed this American of austrian origin to achieve the reputation for which he is known. In 2015, the public was able to see in ” Terminator Genisys “, the fifth installment of the franchise. Since then, “Schwarzy” is not reappeared at the cinema.

Many pending projects

Beginning January 2017, Arnold Schwarzenegger has made his first steps as a presenter for the reality show ” Celebrity Apprentice “, broadcast in the U.s. on NBC. But three months later, he announced that he was leaving the program. The reason : with Donald Trump to become president of the United States, but still involved in the show as a producer, it became difficult to retain sponsors as viewers.

Side cinema, Schwarzy has refused to participate in the sequel to “Predator” and announced that it would not be in “Expandables 4″ if his friend Sylvester Stallone was not in the casting. It should, however, be to the poster of ” The legend of Conan “, the output of which was scheduled for February 2018. Unfortunately, the production has been forced to cancel the filming of this movie…

That’s not a problem, the former Mister Universe has no intention to retire. He plans to play soon in ” Triplets “, the sequel to the comedy “Twins” released in 1989. It has also, for the first time, agreed to lend his voice to a documentary. It will in fact be the narrator of the English version of ” Wonders of the Sea “, called in French ” Odyssea 3D “. Co-directed by Jean-Michel Cousteau, and Jean-Jacques Mantello, the production will be presented at the Cannes film Festival.

In addition, the 29 April, Arnold Schwarzenegger has visited Paris. He was made a Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honour by the President of the Republic François Hollande. The class !