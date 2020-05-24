What becomes of Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”) ?

The ex-performer Hannah Baker is expected this year in “Cursed”, a reinterpretation of the legend of King Arthur is female.

Katherine Langford has not been idle since his departure from “13 Reasons Why”. The actress was brilliantly stood out with his interpretation of the young Hannah Baker, who had even earned a Golden Globes nomination in 2018. Its interpretation, moreover, had been hailed by critics, who cited among the qualities of a teen drama event of Netflix, often criticized for its treatment too light of subjects which are extremely delicate. Since then, the young woman has not been idle and has managed to bounce back on the success of the series, followed very closely by the comedy-drama “Love, Simon”. At the end of 2018, it has been chosen by Marvel to portray an adult version of Morgane Stark, daughter of Tony Stark (Iron Man). Even if the only scene in which it appeared was not retained during the editing of”the Avengers Endgame”, it would still have been the opportunity for her to give a reply to Robert Downey Jr. In 2019, the Australian 24-year-old around again to a castin