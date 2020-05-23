What becomes of Paul Wesley (Vampire Diaries) ?

It has held for eight seasons in the role of Stefan Salvatore in “Vampire Diaries”. Focus on what happens to Paul Wesley, who played one of the drinkers of blood, the most famous on the small screen.

Paul Wesley, his real name is Paul Wasilewski, started his career as an actor soon his years of high school. The young man, it multiplies the appearances in the television series, making more discreet on the big screen. However, we can note its presence in the casting of a well-known film from Steven Spielberg, Minority Report.

Eager to throw in the fantasticPaul Wesley auditioned for the role of a certain Damon Salvatore. A blessing in disguise, since it does not get certainly not the role coveted, but a one of his brother. A real bargain for the actor, whose fame explodes with the series Vampire Diaries.

Multi-talented

The actor is now at the trio of head one of the shows the most followed of the years 2010. But it was not limited to play on the tray Vampire Diaries. The young man has produced four episodes program to success ! Subsequently, he was entrusted the reins an episode of the following series : Legacies, Roswell : New Mexico, Batwoman and Shadowhunters.

Just after the end of Vampire Diariesthe actor turns in a movie Netflix, The Late Bloomer. This comedy tells the story wacky of an adult man entering, finally, into puberty after removal of a tumor. In casting, we also find Jane Lynch, JK Simmons and Kumail Nanjiani. In the same year, he obtained a small role in Mothers and Daughtersa dramedy on the maternity range by Sharon Stone and Susan Sarandon.

Since 2014, it is rumored that he is working on a science-fiction film title Convergence. If the state of progress of the project remains uncertainPaul Wesley is supposed to achieve, produce and to keep the main role of the work, it is what it is !

Return to the source

Side series, we find the actor in two shows fantastic. One two, Fabled, is defined as the encounter between the universe ofAlice in wonderland and The wizard of Oz. Since 2018, Paul Wesley holds one of the recurring roles of Tell Me a Story, adapted from the mexican series Erase una vez. The actor portrays Eddie Longo. Broadcast on CBS in America, this show anthology revisits fairy tales in the form of thrillers or relatively glaucous. Thus, the first salvo of episodes mixes The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel & Gretel. If you prefer princessesthe second season follows the adventures nightmare Belle, Aurora and Cinderella in the city of Nashville.

This year, you can also find Paul Wesley in the criminal drama Apple TV+, Defending Jacob. Worn by Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Chris Evansthe series revolves around an attorney whose teenage son is accused of murder… former interpreter of Stefan Salvatore handles so well. Side heart, the actor has married in 2019 with Ines de Ramon. The couple also seemed to appreciate the doctrine of Epicurus, “to live happy live hidden“.