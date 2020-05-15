what becomes of the ex-sex symbol of baywatch ?

Should I leave or should I stay… In the 90’s, the issue was not even : David Charvet should remain. Well before the beautiful blue eyes of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, what are the tablets of chocolate of the French actor who melted millions of television viewers around the world. Born in Lyon in 1972, David Charvet has left France at the age of nine to join his father – installed on the other side of the Atlantic to revive the fashion of the jean s. A brilliant idea that allows them to hold still today several brands of ready-to-wear and opened the beautiful doors to his son, to the physical advantageous. With his body of Apollo and his angel face, the young man did not take long to get noticed in the country of Uncle Sam. It is a model for Coca-Cola and Levi’s as he starts his career.

Aged just 19 years, David Charvet took her first role in the cult series baywatch. In the role of the beautiful Matt Brody, he joined the team of the leader Micth Buchannon in the third season, just like a certain Pamela Anderson… In the scenes, the magic between the two actors – who will live a beautiful love story for two years. Surely tired of running in slow motion, Frenchy changes our perspective and integrates in 1996 the cast of the soap opera hit, Melrose Place. He will be Craig Field – a character who will be a tragic end after the (fake) brutal death of his wife, the iconic Sydney

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”21″>Find this article on Here

PHOTO Mickey Rourke writes a message relating to tribute to Johnny Hallyday

Who wants to be a millionaire : Valérie Damidot extremely disappointed after a pass missed, she made her mea culpa

Dany Boon is preparing a film on the containment : web users mock heavily on him

Laura Tenoudji back : this new appointment that she gives to her fans

VIDEO All in the kitchen : Cyril Lignac makes us salivate with its fluffy with apples and cinnamon

“data-reactid=”22″>PHOTO Mickey Rourke writes a message relating to tribute to Johnny Hallyday

Who wants to be a millionaire : Valérie Damidot extremely disappointed after a pass missed, she made her mea culpa

Dany Boon is preparing a film on the containment : web users mock heavily on him

Laura Tenoudji back : this new appointment that she gives to her fans

VIDEO All in the kitchen : Cyril Lignac makes us salivate with its fluffy with apples and cinnamon