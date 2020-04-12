What channel that transmits Atlas vs. Puebla by the chosen MX

Atlas and Puebla face each other this Monday for the second day of the choose MX 2020the new tournament virtual that educates the population to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

In this event involved the 18 clubs of the First Division of Mexico, and each of them has three players in the first team playing in the tournament through a PlayStation 4 with the game FIFA 20.

Luciano Acosta, Brayton Vazquez and Ismael Govea will represent the team of Guadalajara, while Santiago Ormeño, Bryan Angulo and Christian Tabó play for the Strip.

Atlas debuted with a resounding victory by 4 to 1 against Cruz Azul, while Puebla beat 3-0 in the America.

The match Atlas vs. Puebla for the second day of the choose MX will be this Monday, 13th of April.

Schedule the party according to each country:

CDMX: 20:00 pm

United States: 18:00 PT/ 21:00 ET

Argentina: 22:00 hours

The meeting will be televised live by TV Azteca. The streaming will be done through the web page Azteca 7 and their applications official.