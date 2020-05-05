what could look like the cast of the live version ?

Last week, we learned that Disney is currently working on an adaptation in live-action version of Hercules. Today, we imagine for you what might look like the casting.

After Cinderella, Alice in wonderland, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Aladdin or Mulan, Disney will soon tackle a live-action version action Hercules. A super good news for the fans, but it raises some questions such as “who will play the characters ?“. At the present time, no name was given, but rumors speak of Benedict Cumberbatch in Hades and Ariana Grande in Megara. Pending the formalization of the casting by Disney, it has created for you what might look like the cast ofHercules. It was based on our personal choices, but also on the suggestions of users. For some roles it is proposed that several actors because the choice is really difficult.

Hercules / Tom Holland

He has already worked with Disney and would correspond to the role for a Hercules young.

Hercules / Timothée Chalamet

It has also been chosen for his youth.

Hercules / Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill has the muscles of Hercules, but it may be a little too old for the role.

Hercules / Chris Evans

His body had been reworked to Captain Americathe same technique could be used when Hercules is young.

Megara / Ariana Grande

The fans want it, especially for her voice.

Megara / Zendaya

If Tom Holland is chosen for Hercules, it would make a very good duo with him.

Megara / Scarlett Johansson

She has the beauty of the character, and she knows how to sing.

Hades / Jim Carrey

We know the insanity of Jim Carrey, which may well correspond to Hades.

Hades / Willem Dafoe

It has a head of evil in the natural and fit well with the role.

Hades / Jeff Goldblum

The profile’s sarcastic Jeff Goldblum would suit well to Hades also.

Phil / Danny DeVito

For Phil, Danny DeVito seems to be perfect.

Zeus / Kurt Russel

He has already played the father of Star-Lord, why not the father of Hercules ?

Zeus / Russell Crowe

The australian actor would have the shoulders to embody Zeus.

Sorrow and Panic / Jonah Hill and Michael Cera

The two friends seem to be perfect in the roles of Sorrow and Panic.

The Muses / The Destiny’s Child

It should be for the singers, and the former members of Destiny’s Child come back often in the mind of the fans.

And you what would be your casting perfect for Hercules in live-action ?