What did he say? Francisco Venegas says rudeness after thrashing of Atlas vs Tigres

Tigers have not been able to get the victory in the three days that have been played in the tournament FIFA 20 Liga MX, in which this afternoon fell goleados 6-0 to Atlas in quality of local.

On this occasion, was Francisco Venegas chosen to play on the date 3 of the choose MX; however, the player will not able to take their first three points of the UANL, and in addition were ‘humiliated’, in such a way, that the element of feline to see them fall the sixth goal is regretted to a degree that he escaped a rudeness: “oh, No, no mames!”.