What do they need the clubs to be part of the League Soccer Mexican?

MEXICO — The computers that intend to be part of the League Soccer Mexican, new option in the futbol azteca, will have to cover a notebook of charges, and to start counting with 5 million pesos to acquire the respective franchise.

Victor Manuel Montiel Comparing, exfutbolista and president of the League of Soccer, Mexican, spoke to ESPN Digital and to question expresses commented that the booklet of charges “is so simple”, similar to what is asked of the clubs in the League of Ascent MX.

“Requests are made well, legally, they are registered in the ministry of Finance, that all of your income is a good source. In the end, we have a part that checks in the area of anti-money laundering,” said the also technical director.

Equipment in the process of registration to the inaugural season of the LBM. Durango, Irapuato, Chapala, and Acolman, have asked to keep the name of your Club in private.

Montiel Comparing he said that potential interested parties can join with the confidence that “they are entering in an organism in which everything is transparent and that is well organized. We’re taking care of all forms, in detail. We are in that plan.”

Then he commented that the cost of a franchise is 5 million pesos, a requirement that is included in the notebook of charges, the same as the characteristics of the stadium in which you will play the respective team.

“At the time you want to purchase a franchise, do your documentation and pay”.

In terms of the stadium on which will play a certain team, pointed out that this should be in commodatum.

“This is very important, as well as to comply with the capacity of 5 thousand people as a minimum. There are not many requirements, but important to each one for us to take the next step”, he said.

Montiel Comparing he expressed that already have 20 teams that would complete the League of Football in mexico, and have almost completed the booklet of charges on an 80, 90 percent, although there are four more who seek the same.

“We are open if someone wants to come here. We are waiting for what’s going to happen with them in your division. That’s why we’re having that respect don’t say names, because I need to know if it is missing or not in the League of Ascent MX. There is a plan B for them, and while we work with what we have,” he said.

Immediately recognized that having clubs of Ascent would mean a plus for the new League, “but devalue the teams that are going to be here, they are doing their job very professionally, because they are forming their sporting infrastructure, as it will have a few basic forces, in such a way that the development of the players is full.”

“Looking for that grab players from your state or your city and start to have that nursery for their teams, without losing sight that we’re also going to attract players who are without work in the mexican soccer”, delved Montiel Comparing in the topic.

The leader added that by the Covid-19 have lengthened the times of formalities, although the League already set may 15 as the closure of affiliate records.

“Already to give a definitive list of the teams of the First Division confirmed, for we remember that we will have Second and Third Division, all with right to rise. We want to make an official announcement of the members”.

Subsequently, we will organise the calendar with the role of games and the third step will be to review the stages.